Smart Projector Market Growing at a CAGR of 17.7% From 2024-2032 | Dell, Christie Digital Systems, LG Electronics

United Kingdom, London, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Smart Projector Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Smart Projector Market, valued at USD 2.47 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 10.72 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Smart projectors are portable devices with integrated computing systems, streaming, and smart connectivity systems. They support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and more. This eliminates the need for external streaming devices. Offering Full HD to 4K resolution, voice control, and app integration, they enhance home entertainment and presentations. Their portability and latest advanced features drive market growth.

Key Industry Insights –

Increase in The Demand from The Commercial Sector:

The commercial and corporate sectors are driving increased demand for smart projectors as businesses expand and workspaces become modernized. Smart projectors are Equipped with wireless connectivity, interactive features, and seamless integration. These projectors improve communication, streamline presentations, and enable interactive meetings. The growth of tech-savvy office environments has fuelled the adoption of advanced audio-visual solutions, making smart projectors essential for dynamic collaboration. Their ability to support virtual meetings, effortless content sharing, and high-quality projection aligns with corporate needs for operational efficiency. As businesses prioritize innovation, smart projectors are becoming indispensable tools for modern offices and workspaces.

High Prices of High-End Products:

The high prices of high-end smart projectors act as a significant market restraint. High-end smart projectors limit their adoption among budget-conscious consumers and small businesses. Advanced technological features like 4K resolution, laser technology, high lumens output, and smart connectivity drive up manufacturing costs. This makes premium projector models expensive. This restricts accessibility to a niche market of tech enthusiasts and professionals willing to invest in high-quality projection. As a result, the high cost of premium smart projectors reduces market growth and its wider adoption.

Integration of 3D Technology:

The integration of 3D technology presents a significant opportunity for smart projectors, catering to both entertainment and professional sectors. With increasing demand for immersive experiences in home theatres, the gaming sector, and virtual learning, 3D-capable projectors can attract tech-savvy consumers. Industries such as architecture, medical imaging, and engineering benefit from enhanced visualization, improving presentations, and training. As content creators expand 3D offerings, smart projectors with seamless 3D compatibility can differentiate brands in a competitive market. By offering high-quality, flicker-free 3D projection with user-friendly features, manufacturers can tap into a niche yet expanding segment, driving adoption and revenue growth.

Connectivity & Compatibility Issues:

Smart projectors hinge on stable Wi-Fi connections and seamless integration with popular streaming services, but these can be major challenge. Regional restrictions may limit access to certain platforms, creating an inconsistent user experience. Software incompatibilities between different projector brands, operating systems, and apps can lead to frustrating connectivity issues. Firmware updates, while essential for performance improvements, may sometimes cause conflicts with existing services. Users may also experience lag, buffering, or connection drops, impacting their viewing experience. Ensuring smooth operation across various networks and platforms remains a significant market challenge for smart projector manufacturers.

Key Players to Watch:

Dell (United States)

Christie Digital Systems (Canada)

ViewSonic (United States)

InFocus (United States)

HP (United States)

Epson (Japan)

BenQ (Taiwan)

Sony (Japan)

Optoma (Taiwan)

Panasonic (Japan)

NEC (Japan)

Acer (Taiwan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Casio (Japan)

Sharp (Japan)

Canon (Japan)

Ricoh (Japan)

JVC (Japan)

Vivitek (Taiwan)

Xiaomi (China)

Other Active Players





Recent Development

In September 2024, AMS OSRAM, a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, announced the launch of the MLP300 smart projector by its partner ELEPN at the 25th China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE). Featuring OSRAM’s innovative EVIYOS Shape technology, the MLP300 delivered high brightness, smart functionality, and low power consumption. The collaboration showcased cutting-edge LED advancements, setting new standards in projection technology.

In September 2023, ViewSonic, a leader in visual display technology, proudly announced the launch of its ground-breaking product, the M1 Pro – an innovative portable smart projector that redefines flexibility and mobility in visual entertainment and presentations. The M1 Pro, featuring a unique 360° projection capability coupled with a highly adaptable stand, sets a new standard in the portable projector category.

In October 2023, Sony, a global leader in digital imaging and projection technology, is excited to announce the release of its latest laser projectors, the VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51. These new additions to Sony's extensive lineup are specifically designed to elevate the visual experience in educational and corporate environments. By combining compact design with high-quality, bright laser projection, the VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 represent Sony's commitment to innovation in specialized projection solutions.

Key Segments of Market Report –

By Type

Android Smart Projector

Linux System Smart Projector

By Resolution

XGA (1024 x 768)

WXGA (1280 x 800)

HD (1920 x 1080)

4K (3840 x 2160)

8K (7680 x 4320)





By Technology

DLP

LCD

LED

LCos

Others





By Application

Office

Home

By Region:

The Asia Pacific region is poised to lead the global smart projector market, driven by rapid technological advancements and strong manufacturing capabilities. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are at the forefront of innovation, continuously enhancing projector features such as higher resolution, improved connectivity, and smart home integration. China and Taiwan offer cost-effective production, ensuring a balance between quality and affordability. The region’s strong emphasis on research and development, coupled with a supportive business environment, positions Asia Pacific as the dominant player in the smart projector industry, catering to a wide range of consumers worldwide.

