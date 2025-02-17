U.S. Beans Market Business Report 2025: Analyzes Trade & Consumption Data, Leading Producers, Major Suppliers & More

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beans Market in United States: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the beans market in United States.



The report provides a brief country profile of the United States, detailing general information, key economic indicators, and the business environment. It analyzes the Beans market by examining domestic production, consumption, and future market trends. Trade analysis includes export and import volumes, dynamics, structure, and prices. The report profiles leading producers, lists major suppliers, and identifies buyers within the sector by monitoring purchase activity through tenders databases, websites, and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered



1. UNITED STATES PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. BEANS MARKET IN UNITED STATES

2.1. Overview of beans market

2.2. Producers of beans in United States, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of soybeans

2.2.2. Producers of kidney beans

2.2.3. Producers of chickpeas

2.2.4. Producers of other beans



3. UNITED STATES' FOREIGN TRADE IN BEANS

3.1. Export and import of soybeans: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of beans fresh or chilled: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of kidney beans, small red, urd, mung, black or green gram beans and other beans dried: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of lentils, broad beans, horse beans and chickpeas fresh or chilled: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of lentils, broad beans and horse beans dried: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of peas, fresh or chilled: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of peas and chickpeas dried: volume, structure, dynamics



4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN UNITED STATES



5. CONSUMERS OF BEANS IN AMERICAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Beans in United States

5.2. Beans consumers in United States



