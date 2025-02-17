Now Book It Expands Global Reach to Power Bookings for Restaurants in Canada





MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia and New Zealand’s top rated hospitality reservation solution, Now Book It, together with Canadian parent company, Montreal-based Valsoft Corporation, are thrilled to announce Now Book It’s official launch in Canada today. This milestone reflects their shared commitment to be the global leader in trusted hospitality solutions, empowering venues all over the world to increase operational efficiency and boost profitability.

The Demand for Better Booking Solutions

As consumer preferences shift toward convenience and excellent guest experiences, seamless reservation solutions have become an essential tool for the modern restaurant industry.

With more than 100,000 foodservice locations across Canada generating $112 billion in annual sales, Canadians make 23 million visits to restaurants every day (Source: Restaurants Canada). This crystallizes the clear demand for reservation solutions that can support customers not only to optimize operations but to scale their venues sustainably.

The increasing need to manage high booking volumes as well as adapt with additional revenue streams such as gift cards, events and experiences is a hallmark of a growing restaurant business such as those in Montreal.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Now Book It to the incredible restaurants of Montreal,” said Craig Joel, CEO and Founder of Now Book It.

“Montreal is a city known for its world-class dining, and we are proud to support its hospitality industry with our intuitive, commission-free reservation, events and gift card platform. Our mission has always been to put control back in the hands of restaurant owners, and we are eager to see how our technology helps them thrive in this dynamic market.”

Serving Up Industry Experience & Innovation

Founded and run by a team with years of experience in hospitality, Now Book It is focused on its mission to help customers control, grow and manage their business profitably. The company builds its suite of solutions based on pain points that restaurants owners, managers and staff face, resulting in features that teams truly need and use on a daily basis.

“Restaurants love Now Book It because it is so intuitive and easy to use. We know that because it was built by people in hospitality, for people in hospitality.” - Craig Joel.

The software is anchored by its leading online restaurant reservation system, replete with bookings, table management, floor plans, waitlisting, and gift card features. It also comes packed with powerful integrations for events, marketing and payments, allowing restaurants to manage everything they need in one place.

In its most recent innovation, the company introduced its first to market, proprietary AI phone agent. Sadie™ works 24/7, assuming the vital role of a staff member who handles every restaurant call. Even better, the AI assistant works exclusively with Now Book It’s reservation system to automatically integrate phone bookings to the diary, helping businesses save time and focus on delivering better guest experiences.

“Now Book It’s expansion into Canada is a testament to its growing reputation as a global leader in restaurant technology. With its best-in-class AI-driven solutions and reservation platform, Now Book It is not just expanding in a new market—it’s setting a new standard for restaurant operations in Canada. As the restaurant industry increasingly turns to technology-driven solutions, we are excited to see Now Book It continue its trajectory of innovation and market leadership as part of the Valsoft portfolio.” - Mitch Bourassa, Executive Vice President of Operations, Valsoft.

Empowering Restaurants with Customer Data

A key value that Now Book It brings to the booking system landscape in Canada is its integral commitment to keep guest database with restaurants. This unique proposition allows businesses to gain a competitive edge as any value they generate with diner data belongs exclusively to them.

"I've been with this company from the outset, and it keeps getting better and better. It not only helps us with our restaurant bookings but also with events, payments and gift cards. But the main thing is that we get to keep our database and don't have those bookings companies sending our patrons competing offers from other restaurants.” - Brett Carboni, restaurant operator and long-time Now Book It customer.

By always putting the needs of customers first, Now Book It will continue innovating on its restaurant tech ecosystem to provide world class solutions that can take hospitality businesses in Canada to the next level.

About Now Book It

Born in Australia, globally recognised. Working with over 11,000+ restaurants globally, Now Book It is the leading hospitality reservation platform that helps venues manage online bookings, table management, events, experiences, gift cards and more. Now Book It is driven by a mission to make the restaurant business a sustainable one, continuously doing so by keeping customer data with venues and ensuring software costs are affordable.

For more information, visit www.nowbookit.com/ca

About Valsoft

Established in Canada in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. Valsoft looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft acquired Now Book It in 2023 and has since been supporting the business towards continued growth. To learn more about Valsoft, visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media Kit:

Images and logo files available for download here

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/359db0f6-1943-4d85-951d-ae111c9707c5