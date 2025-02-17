U.S. Fish and Seafood Market Analysis and Business Report 2025: Presents Data on Fish, Shellfish, Mollusks, Crab, Shrimp, Roe, Surimi, Sea Cucumber, Seaweed & More

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish and Seafood Market in United States: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the fish and seafood market in United States.



The report provides a brief country profile of the United States, detailing general information, key economic indicators, and the business environment. It analyzes the Fish and Seafood market by examining domestic production, consumption, and future market trends. Trade analysis includes export and import volumes, dynamics, structure, and prices. The report profiles leading producers, lists major suppliers, and identifies buyers within the sector by monitoring purchase activity through tenders databases, websites, and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered



1. United States PESTEL Analysis

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. Fish and Seafood Market in United States

2.1. Overview of Fish and Seafood Market

2.2. Producers of Fish and Seafood in United States, Including Contact Details and Product Range

2.2.1. Producers of Fish

2.2.2. Producers of Shellfish

2.2.3. Producers of Mollusks

2.2.4. Producers of Crab

2.2.5. Producers of Shrimp

2.2.6. Producers of Roe

2.2.7. Producers of Surimi

2.2.8. Producers of Sea Cucumber

2.2.9. Producers of Seaweed

2.2.10. Producers of Other Fish and Seafood



3. United States' Foreign Trade in Fish and Seafood

3.1. Export and Import of Live Fish, Fresh and Frozen Fish: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.2. Export and Import of Fish Fillets: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.3. Export and Import of Dried, Salted or Other Cooked Fish: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.4. Export and Import of Prepared or Preserved Fish, Caviar: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.5. Export and Import of Fresh, Frozen or Preserved Lobsters, Crabs and Other Crustaceans: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.6. Export and Import of Fresh, Frozen or Preserved Mollusks: Volume, Structure, Dynamics



4. Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies in United States



5. Consumers of Fish and Seafood in American Market

5.1. Downstream Markets of Fish and Seafood in United States

5.2. Fish and Seafood Consumers in United States



