Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices Market: 2025 Strategic Business Report Featuring 42 Major Companies, Including Boston Scientific, ConMed, Cook Medical, Fujifilm, Medi-Globe, Medtronic, and Olympus

The global market for Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices was valued at USD 719.1 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 925.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Medi-Globe GmbH and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy devices market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of lung diseases and the need for early, accurate diagnosis. The rising incidence of lung cancer globally necessitates advanced diagnostic tools like EBUS biopsy devices, which offer minimally invasive solutions with high diagnostic accuracy.

Technological advancements, such as high-resolution imaging and AI-assisted navigation, are also propelling market growth by improving the precision and effectiveness of these devices. Furthermore, regulatory approvals and government initiatives supporting early cancer screening and treatment are promoting the adoption of EBUS devices in healthcare facilities. The trend toward personalized medicine and precision oncology further drives demand for these devices, as they enable targeted diagnostic and therapeutic interventions that are critical for improving patient outcomes.



The report analyzes the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Product (Transbronchial Aspiration Needles, Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes, Biopsy Needles, Spray Catheters, Other Products); Application (Cancer Diagnosis, Infection Diagnosis, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, Other End-Uses).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transbronchial Aspiration Needles segment, which is expected to reach $334.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.8%. The Biopsy Forceps segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $194.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.9% CAGR to reach $145.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices market report include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

Medi-Globe GmbH

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

Veran Medical Technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $719.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $925.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

