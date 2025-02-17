Pet Insurance Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast 2025-2030 by Type of Animal, Type of Insurance, End User, Region and Country, Presenting Market Shares by Company

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Insurance Market Overview, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments:

Market Share by Animal Type (Cat, Dog, Others)

Market Share by Insurance Type (Accidental & Illness, Accident Only Endorsement)

Market Share by End User (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Direct Writing)

Market Share by Region

Market Share by Country

Market Share by Company

Study Period Coverage

Base Year: 2024

Historical Year: 2019

Forecasted Year: 2030

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition



4. Economic/Demographic Snapshot



5. Global Pet Insurance Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Animal Type

5.2.2. By Insurance Type

5.2.3. By End User

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Country

5.2.6. By Company



6. North America Pet Insurance Market Outlook

7. Europe Pet Insurance Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market Outlook

9. Latin America Pet Insurance Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Market Drivers

11.2. Market Challenges



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Agria Pet Insurance Limited

13.2. FIGO PET INSURANCE, LLC (FIGO)

13.3. Nationalwide

13.4. PETFIRST Pet Insurance

13.5. PETHEALTH

13.6. PETPLAN PET INSURANCE

13.7. PetSure

13.8. Trupanion



14. Company Overviews

14.2. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group

14.3. Direct Line Group

14.4. PetSecure Pet Insurance

14.5. TRUSTEDPALS

14.6. RSA Group

14.7. USAA

14.7. Oriental Insurance

14.8. Anicom Holdings Inc.

14.9. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations

