ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military veterans and DoD contractors are expressing growing concern over the recent freeze of financial aid for military components serving as civil service personnel for the Department of Defense or VA Department. This uncertainty has been caused by a federal government audit under the D.O.G.E. Order, which has left many questioning the reasons behind the Federal agency freeze.



Earlier this month, the news reported that the Navy JAG Claims Unit confirmed a claim containing as many as 400,000 Veteran members at Veterans Recovery Network who collectively hold claims to being wrongly discharged and physically harmed by a man-made disaster (water contamination) at Camp Lejeune from 1953 through 1987, acknowledged by the Armed Forces, and decreed for monetary relief by Congress under the PACT Act of 2022. This has sparked further concern and confusion among the military community.



EXECUTIVE OVERSIGHT

The freeze of financial aid for military components has left many military veterans pending the Camp Lejeune Relief Elective Option settlements, and DoD-associated personnel who serve as civil service workers and consultants, in a state of uncertainty. The federal government audit, conducted under the D.O.G.E. Order, has caused a delay in the disbursement of financial aid to military components. This has left many wondering why the freeze has been put in place and when it will be lifted. The lack of information and transparency has only increased the growing concern among the military community.

The Posse Comitatus Act, commanded by Congress (18 U.S.C. § 1385), restricts the federal government's use of military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States. Additionally, this Act of Congress ensures that the Armed Forces' activities for military purposes are not violated, as the current situation that placed the Defense Department’s affiliate NGOs and civil service consultants under a non-presidential pause, despite the military, presidential, and legislative commands or statutes that would prevent such a not-so-harmless oversight by the acting directors at OPM and OMB.

CONFLICTING COMMANDS

The military and VA contractor community is calling for more transparency and information regarding the freeze of financial aid for military components. The uncertainty and confusion caused by the federal government audit, which are contradictory to President Donald Trump’s executive orders issued last month concerning military interests (with approaching procurement deadlines), has left many feeling anxious and worried about their veterans’ group settlement claim status. VRN Spokesperson Devin Puente-Cruz comments, “They simply don’t want to get ‘fired’ before they have a reasonable chance to report to work on their previously assigned civil duty for the military.”

Besides veteran fraternity-lodge members needing legal assistance concerning their CLJA settlement claim, civil service organizations and workers share a growing concern on whether they will be able to afford to make payroll to their staff and subcontractors amid the President’s financial audit, or cover essential expenses to carry out the orders dictated by the Forty-Seventh Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump, the Head of State’s newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, or the Judge Advocate General.

EMERGENCY RELIEF SOUGHT

February 5, the JAG received an emergency petition from the Veterans Recovery Network, requesting injunctive relief under an automatic ruling (‘sua sponte’) per statutory law, allowing them to enjoy the right under OPM standard policy regarding NGOs conducting military-purpose activities with the VA and Defense Department, under claims cases, service orders, claim settlements, or other accredited financial aid programs that support the military servants of the Armed Forces by the Biden administration orders (rescinded by the ‘25 Trump Administration), DEI-conflicts with particular military workers, and other service men and women erroneously dismissed by the Biden-Harris administration for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, reported in an earlier story by MSN ( More Than 8,000 US Military Personnel Impacted By Trump’s Executive Orde r), as President Trump’s top military priority.

Last Friday, a military court representative for the regional JAGs and Navy JAG Claims Unit in Norfolk, Virginia confirmed receipt of VRN’s emergency petition. VRN’s spokesman Puente-Cruz states that ‘there has been no relief provided by the JAG’ yet, notwithstanding an acknowledgment of this official communication copied to OPM’s acting chief and director, The White House’s acting legal counsel, and various members of Congress who have a history of supporting Veterans and military efforts, and critical filing deadlines ordered by the Navy JAG last month.

The public affairs offices for the Department of Navy, Office of Personnel Management, and respective affiliates at MilitaryOne could not be reached for comments prior to this media update on this matter.