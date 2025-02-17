Anti-drone Market Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Prominent Vendors - Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Thales

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-drone Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Anti-drone Market was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11.12 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 26.53%

The global anti-drone market has rapidly evolved into a highly competitive with several dominant competitors controlling the market. Major defense companies like Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and others have developed sophisticated anti-drone systems, such as electronic warfare devices, jamming systems, and directed-energy weapons. These companies leverage their expertise in advanced radar, sensors, and communication systems to provide integrated solutions that detect, track, and neutralize hostile drones.



Additionally, firms like DroneShield, and Dedrone in the anti-drone market focus on developing specialized counter-drone technologies. They offer products like radar systems, acoustic sensors, and software that can detect and identify drones from long distances. These companies often collaborate with government agencies, law enforcement, and airports to deploy anti-drone solutions for critical infrastructure protection.



North America is the dominant region in the global anti-drone market accounting for over 50% in 2024, primarily due to the strong presence of defense contractors, increasing adoption of drone defense technologies by the military, and heightened security concerns. Companies like Amazon and Walmart are planning drone delivery systems, which could increase the risk of malicious drones in populated areas, further driving demand for anti-drone technologies to safeguard against potential threats. Also, Collaboration between private sector companies and government agencies, particularly in the U.S., has led to the development of customized anti-drone solutions for various sectors.



Furthermore, in the APAC region, countries such as China, India, and Japan are emerging as significant players in the anti-drone market. China is heavily investing in the development of anti-drone technologies, both for military and commercial applications. The rise in drone-related threats, including border security concerns and the potential for drone use in terrorism, has driven demand for anti-drone solutions. India, with its complex security environment, is increasingly focused on deploying anti-drone systems for defense purposes. Europe is another key region in the global anti-drone market, where countries like the UK, France, and Germany are actively enhancing their anti-drone capabilities. The region faces significant security threats from both domestic and international sources, prompting governments to invest heavily in counter-drone technologies.



The Middle East & Africa is another key anti-drone market, driven by ongoing security concerns, military conflicts, and the region's reliance on advanced technologies. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel have already incorporated advanced anti-drone technologies into their defense strategies, especially to protect critical infrastructure, such as oil refineries, airports, and military bases.

Latin America is still an emerging market for anti-drone systems, with countries like Brazil and Mexico beginning to adopt these technologies, primarily for government security and surveillance purposes. However, the anti-drone market is growing slowly compared to other regions, as the economic and political stability of the region influences the speed of technological adoption.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Integration With AI and Machine Learning



AI/ML advancements enable integrated systems to process data from multiple sensors, enhancing drone detection. These systems can distinguish between organic and inorganic objects, track, classify, and identify drones, and assess threats. They also support intuitive training, response strategies, and mitigation tactics. As Electronic Counter Countermeasures (ECCM) evolve, ongoing innovation, operator management, and training are essential for future progress.

Some of the product launches integrating AI and ML in anti-drone technology include Roke, in June 2024 has launched the Agile Counter-UAS system, a dynamic and portable solution designed to address the growing threat of UAS. It includes two key components: the RapidEO sensor system, an AI-powered, lightweight, and flexible solution for detecting UAS threats, and the RRAS Decision-Making Module (DMM), an open-architecture fusion and autonomy engine that integrates multiple sensors for customizable defense. This system offers scalability, adaptability, and interoperability, allowing users to quickly respond to evolving threats without being locked into specific sensor technologies.



Government Initiatives and Funding



Governments have made strategic investments in anti-drone systems by partnering with private sector companies to acquire cutting-edge technologies. In the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense continued to prioritize counter-drone measures. In 2023, the US Army secured a USD 237 million contract to enhance its anti-drone capabilities, which included the deployment of advanced Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors and Coyote effectors.

This investment was part of broader efforts to combat the use of drones in military operations, security threats, and terrorism-related activities. In 2023, the U.S. government allocated approximately USD 668 million for research into new anti-drone solutions and about USD 78 million for procurement. This funding supports the development of advanced systems to defend against threats posed by drones, which have become more prevalent in the military, commercial, and recreational sectors.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Regulatory and Legal Barriers



The anti-drone market faces several regulatory and legal barriers that complicate the development and deployment of counter-drone technologies. One of the main challenges is the lack of standardized regulations across different countries, which creates confusion and inconsistency in how anti-drone systems are governed.



In the U.S., the FAA regulates drone operations under Part 107 rules for small, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) under 55 pounds. Operators must obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate and follow guidelines for safe operations, including airspace restrictions, especially near airports. Drones are used widely in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and media, with regulations focusing on privacy and security to prevent unauthorized data collection. These rules create legal barriers for operators, requiring compliance with certification and airspace restrictions. These processes can be time-consuming and costly, acting as a legal barrier for potential drone operators, particularly those new to the industry or those seeking to expand operations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 312 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.5% Regions Covered Global

Market at a Glance

Overview

Rising Drone Illegal Activities

Value Chain Analysis

Market Opportunities & Trends

Technological Advancement

Integration with AI and ML

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Security Concern

Government Initiatives and Funding

Growing Accessibility of Drones

Rapid Expansion of Content Creation Activities

Market Restraints

Regulatory and Legal Barriers

High Cost of Anti-Drone System

Challenges in Developing Effective Anti-Drone Technology

