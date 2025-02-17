Moonacy Protocol captures records again! Record figures for January

London, UK, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonacy Protocol , a platform that allows investing in exchange activity, namely liquidity pools, and generating passive income in cryptocurrency, has paid out record dividends to clients - more than $4 million for January, 2025. In December, the figure was 3.2 million.

In addition, Moonacy Protocol made several updates to its platform in January. It introduced XRP to the ecosystem for both exchanges and investors providing liquidity. It is now possible to invest and profit from XRP on the platform. There are 59 trading pairs for exchanges, such as XRP/ETH, XRP/BNB, XRP/SOL and others. API integration and developer section have been improved, and the Moonacy team announced the start of development of its own payment system and mobile app.

The Moonacy Protocol team is developing the platform every day to provide the best investment experience for the clients. The team's goal is to make investing in the exchanger open to anyone who wants to invest. Due to its transparency, stability and low entry threshold, the platform is attracting more investors every day.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.