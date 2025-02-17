ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 10-Feb-25 90,797 713.84 64,814,667 11-Feb-25 89,734 722.29 64,814,411 12-Feb-25 90,383 717.11 64,814,192 13-Feb-25 89,036 727.96 64,814,335 14-Feb-25 87,862 737.69 64,814,523

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

