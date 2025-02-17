ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|10-Feb-25
|90,797
|713.84
|64,814,667
|11-Feb-25
|89,734
|722.29
|64,814,411
|12-Feb-25
|90,383
|717.11
|64,814,192
|13-Feb-25
|89,036
|727.96
|64,814,335
|14-Feb-25
|87,862
|737.69
|64,814,523
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
|Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771