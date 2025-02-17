ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
10-Feb-2590,797713.8464,814,667
11-Feb-2589,734722.2964,814,411
12-Feb-2590,383717.1164,814,192
13-Feb-2589,036727.9664,814,335
14-Feb-2587,862737.6964,814,523

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

