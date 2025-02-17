JPOStar Crypto Casino Gaming Platform Hits $1M Presale, Unveils 60+ Games & DeFi Features Ahead of CEX Listing

Mellieha, Malta, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



JPOStar, the next-generation crypto casino gaming platform, has successfully surpassed $1 million in its presale, marking a major milestone in its journey to revolutionize blockchain gaming. With over 60 games already playable and innovative staking and loaning features, JPOStar is set to redefine the crypto casino landscape as it prepares for its upcoming CEX listing.



$1 Million Presale Milestone Signals Strong Demand



The overwhelming success of JPOStar’s presale underscores the growing demand for decentralized, blockchain-powered gaming. Early investors and crypto gaming enthusiasts have shown immense confidence in the platform’s potential, driving presale contributions past the $1 million mark. This achievement sets the stage for increased adoption and liquidity ahead of its centralized exchange (CEX) listing.



JPO tokens are currently priced at $0.00024, and purchases can be made using ETH, USDT, BNB, or TRX.



All that’s required to participate is creating an account in the platform and $JPO is distributed directly to your wallet.



JPOStar’s presale has maintained steady, organic growth since going live.



Instead of a quick spike followed by a long dry spell, the presale has consistently pulled in over $1 million since early January.







Expansive Gaming Experience with Over 60 Playable Games



JPOStar offers a diverse and engaging gaming library featuring over 60+ casino-style games, including:



● Classic table games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette



● Slot games with high payouts and provably fair mechanics



● Blockchain-exclusive gaming experiences designed for crypto enthusiasts



The platform ensures fairness and transparency through blockchain technology, enabling players to experience true decentralized gaming with instant crypto transactions.



Innovative Staking & Loaning Features



JPOStar goes beyond traditional gaming by integrating DeFi (Decentralized Finance) features, allowing users to maximize their earnings:



● Staking – Players can stake their JPOStar tokens to earn passive income, boosting their long-term rewards while supporting the platform’s ecosystem.



● Loaning – Users can access crypto-backed loans, providing additional financial flexibility while keeping their assets secure.



These features make JPOStar a hybrid of gaming and finance, creating new earning opportunities for both players and investors.



Upcoming CEX Listing & Future Roadmap



As the Presale progresses towards its $7m goal, JPOStar is stepping up its marketing efforts in anticipation of the eagerly awaited CEX listing soon after.



Following the listing, JPOStar plans to expand its ecosystem with new games, advanced DeFi utilities, and strategic partnerships, solidifying its reputation as a leading blockchain gaming platform.



Be Part of the Future of Crypto Gaming



JPOStar is set to transform the crypto gaming industry with its unique combination of entertainment, blockchain security, and financial empowerment. As the platform moves closer to its CEX listing, now is the perfect time to join its growing community.





For more details on JPOStar’s features, presale success, and upcoming developments, visit or follow the project on:



Website: https://jpostar.net



Twitter: https://x.com/jpostarnet



Telegram: https://t.me/jpostarcommunity



About JPOStar



JPOStar is a blockchain-powered crypto casino gaming platform designed to provide a secure, transparent, and rewarding gaming experience. By integrating DeFi elements such as staking and loaning, JPOStar is shaping the future of decentralized gaming and finance.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



