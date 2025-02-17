Commercial Fitness Equipment Market Research 2022-2030 | 2025 Report Now Available

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Fitness Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial fitness equipment market is valued at US$8.917 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.07% to attain US$13.143 billion by 2030.







The commercial fitness equipment market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness. As more individuals become aware of the importance of health, there is a noticeable rise in gym memberships and fitness club attendance aimed at improving physical well-being. Global urbanization is further fueling demand for better fitness facilities, especially as disposable incomes rise.

The growing number of fitness centers, along with the increasing prevalence of obesity and stress-related conditions, are also contributing to the expansion of the global commercial fitness equipment market. The rising obesity rates are prompting individuals to seek proper guidance through exercise, while sedentary lifestyles and busy schedules lead more people to join gyms for physical activities. Additionally, the heightened stress levels associated with hectic work environments have encouraged individuals to engage in various fitness activities offered at these clubs.

Emerging Trend of Bodybuilding and Fitness

The rising trend of bodybuilding and personal development, particularly among younger generations, is boosting gym and fitness club memberships. This increase in membership is driving demand for cardiovascular machines like treadmills and other fitness equipment, positively impacting the growth of the global commercial fitness equipment market during the forecast period.

As part of broader initiatives to promote health awareness, individuals are being encouraged to adopt healthier diets and reduce physical inactivity. For instance, the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (PCSFN) has been renewed through Executive Order 14109 by President Biden, extending its efforts until September 30, 2025. This Executive Order aims to continue promoting the National Youth Sports Strategy while broadening its focus to include mental health, physical fitness, and nutrition. The Council's initiatives encourage healthy eating habits, physical activity, and mental well-being across diverse backgrounds. Additionally, governments worldwide are promoting active lifestyles through programs that integrate physical activities, which will strengthen connections between communities and various sports and fitness organizations - ultimately driving growth in the global commercial fitness equipment market over the next five years.

North America Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

Regionally, North America is projected to maintain a significant share of the commercial fitness equipment market. This region has a mature demand for fitness services as individuals increasingly prioritize their health and physique. The rising obesity rates in North America due to unhealthy lifestyle choices are further prompting consumers to seek gym memberships. According to a report from the World Obesity Federation (WOF), more than 10 million adults in Canada are expected to live with obesity by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to witness substantial growth in the commercial fitness equipment market during the forecast period. Increased health consciousness among consumers and rising disposable incomes in developing countries such as India and China are major factors driving demand for commercial fitness equipment. Urbanization and evolving lifestyles are attracting numerous fitness chains to establish facilities in cities across APAC countries, thereby bolstering market growth. In summary, the global commercial fitness equipment market is poised for significant expansion driven by rising health awareness among consumers, increasing obesity rates necessitating proper exercise guidance, technological advancements in fitness equipment, and substantial geographical developments - particularly within North America and Asia-Pacific - that enhance this growing market landscape.

