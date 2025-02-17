Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 17 February 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 10 FEBRUARY 2025 TO 14 FEBRUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 10/02/2025 160 € 17,6000 € 2 816,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 13/02/2025 790 € 17,8759 € 14 122,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 14/02/2025 596 € 17,7617 € 10 585,97 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



