Truck Rental Market Set to Reach US$ 156.0 Billion by 2031, Supported by E-Commerce Growth and Green Vehicle Rentals at 4.2% CAGR | Latest Insights by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global truck rental market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 156.0 billion by 2031 from USD 107.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2031. This growth is driven by increasing demand for flexible transportation solutions, e-commerce expansion, and a shift toward sustainable logistics practices.

Sector Overview: Evolving Dynamics in Truck Rental

The truck rental industry (سوق تأجير الشاحنات) caters to diverse sectors, including logistics, e-commerce, construction, and personal moving services. The rising demand for cost-effective, short-term transportation solutions has led to a surge in truck rentals. Urbanization, high vehicle ownership costs, and the preference for on-demand logistics are boosting market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements are transforming the industry landscape. Electric and hybrid trucks are becoming popular as companies strive to meet sustainability targets. Additionally, specialized vehicle rentals, including refrigerated trucks and heavy-duty equipment, are gaining traction in response to industry-specific needs.





Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Emerging Trends

The global truck rental industry is highly competitive, with numerous key players striving for market dominance. Leading companies are staying ahead of the latest trends in the truck rental market and adopting various strategies to enhance their competitive position and expand their market share.

Prominent vendors in the truck rental sector include Barco, Budget Car Rentals, Budget Truck Rental, LLC, Daimler AG, Element Fleet Management Corporation, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., Express 4x4 Rental, Fetch Truck Rental, Fluid Truck Share, Herc Rentals, Hertz, Home Depot, Imperial Truck Rental, MAX Rental, Moving.com, PACCAR Leasing Company, Penske, Ryder System, Inc., SIXT, The Larson Group, U-Haul International Inc., and United Rentals.

Tech-driven startups are reshaping the industry with on-demand rental models facilitated by mobile apps. For example, Fetch Truck Rental leverages digital platforms to offer seamless vehicle access, reflecting a growing trend toward user-friendly, technology-based solutions.

Recent Developments:

Volta Trucks partnered with Petit Forestier Group to introduce electric refrigerated trucks, emphasizing the shift towards sustainable rentals.

Fetch Truck Rental secured US$ 3.5 million in funding to expand its on-demand rental service, showcasing the growing influence of digital platforms.

Market Drivers: What’s Fueling Growth?

Several factors are driving the truck rental market:

E-Commerce Boom : Online retail growth is increasing the need for reliable transportation solutions.

: Online retail growth is increasing the need for reliable transportation solutions. Flexible Solutions : On-demand rentals provide cost-efficient logistics without long-term ownership commitments.

: On-demand rentals provide cost-efficient logistics without long-term ownership commitments. Urbanization and Infrastructure : Rapid urbanization and construction projects are boosting demand for specialized trucks.

: Rapid urbanization and construction projects are boosting demand for specialized trucks. Sustainability Initiatives: Companies are adopting electric and hybrid trucks to meet environmental goals.

Challenges and Growth Prospects

Despite its positive outlook, the truck rental market faces challenges, including rising fuel prices, stringent emission regulations, and high electric vehicle maintenance costs. However, technological advancements like telematics and mobile booking systems are expected to mitigate these challenges by enhancing operational efficiency.

Segmentation Analysis

Service Providers : OEM Captives, Commercial Banks, NBFCs

: OEM Captives, Commercial Banks, NBFCs Lease Types : Full Service Lease, Finance Lease, Short Term Rentals

: Full Service Lease, Finance Lease, Short Term Rentals Truck Types : Light Duty, Medium, Heavy Trucks

: Light Duty, Medium, Heavy Trucks Propulsion : ICE, Electric Trucks

: ICE, Electric Trucks Regional Insights: High growth potential in Asia Pacific driven by urbanization and e-commerce expansion, while North America and Europe are witnessing shifts towards electric vehicles and digital solutions.

Opportunities in the Market

E-Commerce Growth: The surge in online shopping and consumer expectations for fast delivery, including same-day and next-day options, creates an ongoing demand for truck rentals for last-mile delivery.

The surge in online shopping and consumer expectations for fast delivery, including same-day and next-day options, creates an ongoing demand for truck rentals for last-mile delivery. Urban Logistics Expansion: The expansion of urban areas and the need for efficient transportation solutions in congested regions further drives the need for rented trucks.

The expansion of urban areas and the need for efficient transportation solutions in congested regions further drives the need for rented trucks. Sustainability Focus: The increasing adoption of eco-friendly vehicles, including electric and hybrid trucks, presents opportunities for truck rental companies to attract environmentally conscious customers while supporting sustainability goals.

The increasing adoption of eco-friendly vehicles, including electric and hybrid trucks, presents opportunities for truck rental companies to attract environmentally conscious customers while supporting sustainability goals. Collaborations and Alliances: Partnerships with e-commerce platforms, logistics providers, and warehousing companies offer integrated solutions and create synergistic opportunities in the truck rental market.

Partnerships with e-commerce platforms, logistics providers, and warehousing companies offer integrated solutions and create synergistic opportunities in the truck rental market. Technological Advancements: The use of IoT and AI in fleet management allows rental companies to offer enhanced services, such as real-time tracking and predictive maintenance, creating new avenues for market growth.

Market Segmentation

The truck rental market can be segmented based on various factors:

By Vehicle Type : Light-duty trucks Medium-duty trucks Heavy-duty trucks Electric and hybrid trucks

By End-Use Industry : Logistics and transportation E-commerce and retail Construction and infrastructure Moving and relocation services

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Market Outlook and Future Prospects

The growing demand for flexible, on-demand transportation solutions, particularly in the e-commerce and logistics sectors, will continue to fuel market growth. Additionally, as companies prioritize sustainability, the adoption of green truck rental options will become increasingly important. Strategic collaborations and technological advancements will also play a key role in shaping the future of the truck rental industry.

Why This Market Report Matters

This comprehensive market report provides key insights into the current state and future trends of the truck rental industry. By analyzing factors such as market size, growth drivers, challenges, and emerging opportunities, the report offers businesses valuable intelligence to make informed decisions and stay competitive in this dynamic market.

Why to Buy This Report

Strategic Insights : Understand the key drivers, trends, and challenges affecting the truck rental industry and gain a strategic advantage.

: Understand the key drivers, trends, and challenges affecting the truck rental industry and gain a strategic advantage. Market Forecasts : Get a reliable forecast of market growth, helping you plan investments and expansions.

: Get a reliable forecast of market growth, helping you plan investments and expansions. Competitive Landscape : Learn about major players in the market, their strategies, and how new entrants are impacting the competitive landscape.

: Learn about major players in the market, their strategies, and how new entrants are impacting the competitive landscape. Actionable Data: Make data-driven decisions with detailed segmentation and regional analysis, offering a clear view of market dynamics.

This report is essential for businesses, investors, and stakeholders seeking to explore new opportunities, enhance operations, and grow within the competitive truck rental market.

