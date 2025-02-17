XRP Performs Biggest Breakout Since 2024 — BlocScale Launchpad Prepares to Onboard New Projects on the XRP Ledger

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP community is filled with great optimism as XRP achieves a significant technical milestone, breaking past the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for the first time since 2024. This latest breakout marks XRP’s strongest technical move in over a year, sparking renewed investor confidence and positioning the asset for further upside momentum. With its price currently hovering around $2.68, analysts are closely watching for potential moves toward the critical $3.00 resistance level, a price point that could accelerate XRP’s adoption and drive capital inflows.





Beyond price action, this rally sets the stage for new projects to enter the XRP ecosystem, and BlocScale Launchpad is leading the charge in onboarding the next wave of Web3 startups, decentralized applications, and real-world businesses onto the XRP Ledger.

XRP’s Breakout: Why Analysts Are Watching Closely

In technical analysis, breaking above a major Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is a crucial indicator of bullish momentum. XRP’s recent price action confirms its strongest uptrend since 2024, reinforcing investor sentiment that the asset is heading toward its next major breakout zone between $3.00 and $3.20.

As market conditions improve, the XRP ecosystem is expected to see an influx of new projects, developers, and businesses. However, one major challenge remains: Where do these projects launch? This is where BlocScale Launchpad steps in as a game-changer for the XRP Ledger.

Introducing BlocScale: XRP’s First Launchpad to Power the Next Generation of Projects

BlocScale is solving this problem by offering the first-ever launchpad on the XRP Ledger, allowing startups, enterprises, and tokenized businesses to seamlessly raise capital, launch tokens, and access a global investor base.

What Makes BlocScale Different?

Decentralized Fundraising: Startups can raise funds directly through BlocScale’s IDO platform without barriers.

Built on the XRP Ledger: Fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and scalable infrastructure.

No Tier System: Unlike many launchpads, BlocScale ensures that anyone can participate in token sales, eliminating exclusivity barriers.

Instant Liquidity Provisioning: 40% of funds raised are automatically allocated to liquidity pools, ensuring smooth post-sale trading.

Marketing & Growth Support: Every project receives exposure through top-tier crypto influencers and global media coverage.

With XRP gaining momentum, BlocScale is the missing link needed to bring new projects into the ecosystem—fueling innovation and attracting billions in new investments.

$BLOC Token: The Fuel Behind BlocScale’s Ecosystem

At the heart of the BlocScale launchpad is $BLOC, its native utility and governance token. Holding $BLOC provides:

Governance Rights – Investors can vote on which projects get launched on BlocScale, making it a community-driven ecosystem.

Fundraising Utility – Projects can raise capital in $BLOC at subsidized rates, encouraging widespread adoption.

Market Demand Growth – Investors looking to participate in IDOs must acquire $BLOC tokens, driving organic demand.

With XRP’s breakout setting the stage for a major bull run, the timing could not be better for BlocScale’s $BLOC Private Sale Round .

$BLOC Private Sale: Your Early Opportunity to Invest in XRP’s First Launchpad

BlocScale is currently hosting it’s private sale for early adopters, giving investors a first-mover advantage before the official launch. With over 50% of the allocation already secured, this is a limited-time opportunity to get involved at the earliest stage.

Private Sale Details

Start Date: January 8, 2025

End Date: February 28, 2025

Token Price: 1 XRP = 80 $BLOC

Minimum Purchase: 200 XRP

Maximum Purchase: 20,000 XRP

Soft Cap: 10,000 XRP (Achieved)

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP



With demand surging, early investors are urged to participate before allocations run out!

Conclusion: XRP’s Growth + BlocScale = A Perfect Storm for Innovation

With XRP breaking out of key resistance levels and new projects preparing to launch on XRPL, BlocScale is arriving at the perfect time to fuel the next wave of blockchain innovation.

For investors, developers, and businesses looking to build on XRP Ledger, the time to get involved is NOW.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by "BlocScale". The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities .Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.