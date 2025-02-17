OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 FEBRUARY 2025 AT 15.30 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) imposes additional capital requirements and a liquidity requirement on Oma Savings Bank Plc based on the supervisor's completed review (SREP)



By decision of 14 February 2025, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed two discretionary additional capital requirements on Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 2 of the Credit Institutions Act. The Additional Tier 1 capital requirement (P2R) for the Company will be 2.25% and the Additional Tier 2 capital requirement (P2R-LR) will be 0.25%, replacing the existing discretionary capital requirements (additional Tier 1 capital requirement of 1.50% and additional Tier 2 capital requirement of 0.25%).

The discretionary capital requirements will take effect from 30 June 2025 and will remain in effect until 30 June 2028 at the latest. At least three-quarters of the additional capital requirement must be covered by Tier 1 capital and of this at least three-quarters by Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Company meets the set additional capital requirements in accordance with own funds requirements and own funds as of 31 December 2024. The decision has been made as a normal part of the supervisor's reviewing process (SREP) pursuant to Chapter 11 Section 6, Section 6a Subsection 1 Section 1 and Section 6b Subsection 1 Section 1 and 2 of the Act on Credit Institution Operations.

In addition, the FIN-FSA imposes on OmaSp in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 2 of the Act on Credit Institutions, a liquidity requirement to maintain a minimum survival horizon of at least three months in a scenario according to the stress test methodology of the European Central Bank. The requirement enters into force on 31 December 2025 and is valid until 31 December 2028 at the latest. The Company has started preparations to meet the additional liquidity requirement. The requirement is based on Chapter 11, Section 9 Subsection 1 of the Credit Institutions Act.

The supervisor's key observations and ongoing measures are described in more detail in the Financial Statements 31 December 2024, published on 10 February 2025. The Financial Statements can be found on the Company's website www.omasp.fi/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-statements.





