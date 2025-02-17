TEGNA Expands Role of Chief Growth Officer Tom Cox

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Tom Cox is stepping into an expanded role leading the company’s distribution efforts. In his new role, Cox will oversee TEGNA’s long-standing station affiliation partnerships with NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox, in addition to the multichannel distribution of its stations’ valuable local news programming, premium network content, and live sports.

“With 20 years of deep, cross-functional media experience, Tom is the right leader to take on this expanded role,” said Mike Steib, TEGNA’s CEO. “By working with our content and distribution partners, he’ll help strengthen the media ecosystem and ensure a bright future for local news and the communities we serve.”

“I continue to be deeply motivated by our mission and I’m excited to serve our more than 100 million monthly users by deepening our relationships with our key distribution partners,” added Tom Cox.

In addition to his new responsibilities, Cox will continue to direct M&A and business development for the company. He will also continue to oversee Premion’s connected TV advertising business.

Cox joined TEGNA in 2011 as senior vice president and head of corporate development. He has completed more than fifty transactions since then, comprising a wide array of deal structures and nearly $10 billion in transactions, significantly growing TEGNA’s portfolio of leading local stations.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

