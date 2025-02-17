DaklaPack US Announces Launch of New Website to Showcase Range of Sustainable Packing Solutions

Wyckoff, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DaklaPack US, the market leader in kitting solutions, innovative green packaging, medical packaging, and shipping materials, is excited to announce the launch of its new website. The new website has been expertly designed to showcase its diverse range of sustainable packaging solutions. With increased accessibility and the introduction of easy-to-navigate service categories, the new website delivers a more immersive and user-friendly experience.



DaklaPack US is the American branch of DaklaPack, a Dutch-based international Laminate Packaging, Kitting, and Medical Packaging company that has been in business since 1975.



DaklaPack offers expert packaging solutions and manufactures custom-printed packaging, sustainable packaging (recyclable and compostable), medical packaging, and specialized kitting services that meet UN3373, Category B, UN3245, and UN2814 requirements. The international manufacturer has become renowned for its variety of standard and fully customizable Sustainable Packaging solutions and their innovation in recyclable and compostable packaging.



“At DaklaPack, we strive to do our part to address sustainability issues through our products and business practices,” said a spokesperson for DaklaPack US. “Providing innovative, sustainable packaging is DaklaPack’s core expertise, which is why we use these skills and knowledge to lay the foundation of our sustainability program.”



DaklaPack US specializes in custom-printed packaging, kitting, inventory management, and ICT solutions uniquely tailored and developed to cater to each client’s unique needs and budget. With options spanning from laminates resistant to aggressive industrial materials to flexible, rigid plastic, paper, and foil laminates for stand-up pouches, plastic envelopes, carrier bags, and reclosable bags, the company is an expert in delivering reliable and trusted packaging solutions for businesses around the world.



Some of DaklaPack US’s leading services include:



Laminated Packaging: The company offers an extensive range of ready-made pouches that offer high-barriers, and flexible packaging using plastic and paper materials, including Custom stand-up pouches, liquid-suitable packages, flat pouches, and coffee packaging. Its laminated packaging caters to a wide variety of products, from food, beverages, sports nutrition, pharmaceuticals, agricultural goods, chemicals, solvents, and paints.



Medical Packaging and Transport Solutions: Medical device packaging and products sending diagnostic samples have specific requirements DaklaPack US provides a specialized product range that fully complies with international and postal regulations to deliver clients peace of mind.



Kitting Process and Specialization: With the design and innovation team, kitting, IT, and production all under one roof, DaklaPack US leverages its 50 years of experience to offer project-specific Kitting services that bring all the desired items together in one kit to provide ease of use and safety for the recipient.



Sustainable Packaging: The company is committed to constantly evolving to incorporate the latest innovations in the sustainable packaging sector and aims to provide sustainable solutions for all our customers’ packaging needs. This approach enables DaklaPack US to offer a holistic product range focused on recyclable, mono-material solutions, the use of recycled materials (PCR), bio-drop in solutions such as bio-PE, the use of (industrial) compostable materials such as PLA, and alternative sustainable packaging materials such as paper.



With a focus on developing complete solutions from unique packaging to procurement, assembly, and distribution and employing IT to maintain traceability, DaklaPack US has earned an impressive reputation for utilizing its extensive knowledge and experience to make every client’s project successful.



DaklaPack US encourages businesses seeking unique and sustainable shipping, packaging, and filling solutions to browse its new website today.



DaklaPack US is the American branch of DaklaPack, a Dutch-based international Laminate Packaging, Kitting, and Medical Packaging company that has been in business since 1975. With a specialist focus on offering businesses custom-printed stand-up packaging, sustainable (recyclable and compostable) packaging, medical kitting, and Medical Packaging, DaklaPack US has become internationally renowned as the leading stand-up pouch and medical device packaging manufacturer in the industry.



