Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Size to Hit USD 239.81 Million by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 121.51 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 239.81 million by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for effective maternal health treatments, especially in preventing and treating postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), a leading cause of maternal mortality. Moreover, advancements in pharmaceutical formulations and the rise in the number of deliveries worldwide are contributing to market expansion.





Get a Sample Report of Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1197

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

App Pharmaceuticals LLC – Pitocin

Teva Parenteral Medicines Inc. – Oxytocin Injection USP

Abbott Laboratories – Depo-Oxytocin

JHP Pharmaceuticals LLC

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation – Syntocinon

LBS Labs

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Pfizer Inc – Pitocin

Fresenius Kabi

Bio Futura

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Bio Futura SpA

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 121.51 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 239.81 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.86% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Maternal Health Concerns and Innovations in Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Drive Market Growth.

Segmentation Insights

By Indication, the postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) segment led the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market in 2023, accounting for 48.7% of the total market share.

Postpartum hemorrhage is still one of the major health concerns in the world, and its incidence contributes to high maternal morbidity and mortality. The growing incidence of PPH has led to an increased need for effective oxytocic pharmaceuticals that can control excessive bleeding after childbirth. These medications are crucial in preventing life-threatening complications by aiding uterine contractions to stop bleeding. Consequently, as the demand for good maternal care increases, oxytocic treatments targeting PPH are indispensable in reducing the risks of the disorder brought by childbirth. Attention to PPH has led to the development and implementation of targeted pharmaceutical solutions, especially in emergency obstetric care.

By Route of Administration, in 2023, the intravenous (IV) injection route dominated the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market with a share of 67.7%.

The intravenous injection route is used in the clinic because oxytocin is rapidly acting and offers precise control of dosage. The intravenous injection route is necessary in emergencies, especially during the delivery process where complications like PPH can quickly arise. Rapid intervention in controlling maternal health conditions is made possible through IV oxytocin since it is a controlled dose and accurate amount of oxytocin administered rapidly by healthcare providers. This has led to an increased global demand for IV administration, primarily in hospitals and healthcare facilities, where immediate intervention is crucial for critical maternal care.

By Source of Origin, Synthetic oxytocin was the market leader in 2023, holding a dominant 69.5% share of the market.

Synthetic oxytocin is widely used in the medical field due to its safety and efficacy in bringing about labor and management of postpartum hemorrhage. It is a safe drug with consistent outcomes and efficacy, making it the best choice for maternal care, primarily used in the hospital. Facilitating smooth labor and preventing postpartum hemorrhage complications makes synthetic oxytocin an entrenched standard treatment. With synthetic oxytocin well-rooted in clinical practice, providers have remained with their preference to keep the strength in the global market of oxytocic pharmaceuticals.

By End-User, the hospital segment captured the largest share of the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market in 2023, accounting for 78.3% of the market.

The primary users of oxytocic drugs would be hospitals as they have all the infrastructure and trained personnel for advanced medical treatment in case a mother's condition becomes critical during delivery. Hospital settings are therefore important for cases of labor and delivery, wherein complications such as postpartum hemorrhage should be addressed instantly. The consumption of oxytocic pharmaceuticals in hospitals increases due to a need to arrest bleeding, start labor, or treat other forms of complications encountered during delivery. With their provision of specialized care in emergencies, hospitals remain the most important site for oxytocic drug administration to ensure maternal safety both during and after delivery.

Need any customization research on Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1197

Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Key Segments

By Indication

Abortion Induced Incomplete

Inevitable Abortion

Postpartum Haemorrhage

Labor Induction

Labor Arrest

By Route Of Administration

Intravenous Infusion/Injection

Intramuscular Injection

By Source of Origin

Natural Oxytocin

Synthetic Oxytocin Derivative

By End User

Hospitals

Maternity clinics

In 2023, North America held a dominant share of the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 49.8% of the global market.

This is attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high spending on healthcare, and extensive use of oxytocic pharmaceuticals in hospitals. Increased focus on maternal health and government initiatives aimed at reducing maternal mortality rates further support the strong demand in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region witnesses the fastest growth within the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market. This has been due to increased investments in healthcare, programs on maternal health expansion, and awareness regarding maternal care in countries like India, China, and Southeast Asia. The increasing number of childbirths and a higher focus on bettering maternal care have, as well, contributed considerably to the significant demand for oxytocic pharmaceuticals within the region.

Recent Developments

Insud Pharma raised in November 2024 USD 2.7 million funding with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for funding a Phase II clinical trial to develop an oxytocin novel sublingual treatment intended for the prevention of postpartum hemorrhage; this represents the most advanced position in oxytocic pharmaceuticals.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1197

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Labor Induction & Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends for Oxytocic Drugs (2023), by Region

5.3 Regulatory and Compliance Trends (2023-2032)

5.4 Innovations and Research Trends in Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals

5.5 Healthcare Spending on Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket) (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market by Indication

8. Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market by Route Of Administration

9. Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market by Source of Origin

10. Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/oxytocic-pharmaceuticals-market-1197

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.



