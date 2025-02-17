VertiGIS Announces ConnectMaster™ for ArcGIS® to Enhance Network Inventory Management for Telecommunications and Utilities

London, UK. 17th February 2025 – VertiGIS, a leading global provider of spatial asset management solutions, has announced the launch of VertiGIS ConnectMaster™ for ArcGIS®, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform how telecommunications network operators and utilities manage their network inventory and operations.

For almost three decades, ConnectMaster has been the trusted partner of telecommunications and utility companies worldwide, delivering unrivalled operational expertise and industry-leading solutions. Built on a foundation of excellence and deep fibre management sector knowledge, ConnectMaster continues to set the benchmark for innovation in the industry.



At the Forefront of Innovation

“With a global customer base approaching 200 already, ConnectMaster is the market leader in telecommunications and utility solutions. Integrating with Esri’s ArcGIS into our platform was the natural next step,” Andy Berry, Chief Executive Officer at VertiGIS. “By harnessing the power of ArcGIS, we are enabling ConnectMaster to be the industry’s most comprehensive, spatially-enabled network inventory management solution.”

ConnectMaster for ArcGIS ensures that even the largest telecommunications operators can leverage the world’s most advanced GIS software to enhance efficiency, precision, and scalability. This empowers operators to plan, document, and manage both physical and logical networks seamlessly within a fully integrated GIS ecosystem.



Unmatched Features and Benefits

1. Enhanced Network and Asset Data Accessibility:

Full integration with ArcGIS enables seamless data access and editing across ArcGIS applications, avoiding duplication and ensuring consistency.

Direct interaction between the ConnectMaster database and ArcGIS delivers a unified experience, improving asset visibility and collaboration.

2. Future-Proof Scalability:

Compatibility with ArcGIS Cloud Services provides flexible deployment options, including SaaS and containerised solutions.

Integration with technologies such as AI/Machine Learning, BIM, and IoT ensures the platform remains at the forefront of innovation.

3. Enhanced User Productivity:

Unified workflows streamline GIS and network management tasks, allowing faster data analysis and decision-making.

Cross-departmental access fosters collaboration and simplifies communication.

4. Cost Efficiency and Resource Optimisation:

Reduces total cost of ownership by consolidating systems, lowering licensing, maintenance, and training costs.

Enables companies already using ArcGIS to maximise their investment without needing a separate GIS platform.



The Power of ArcGIS

Esri’s market-leading ArcGIS software connects geographical data with advanced analytical tools, empowering users to create, manage, and share data with precision. By embedding ArcGIS functionality within ConnectMaster, VertiGIS delivers a next-level experience that ensures real-time insights, seamless integration, and operational excellence.



VertiGIS will showcase VertiGIS ConnectMaster for ArcGIS at Mobile World Congress (Stand 7C61, Hall 7) from March 3-6, 2025, where attendees can explore live demos and learn more about its groundbreaking features. The official global product release is scheduled for Q2 2025.

For more details, visit https://www.vertigis.com/connectmaster/network-modelling-platform/

About VertiGIS

VertiGIS is a leading asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Their focus is on developing software solutions and services that enable professionals in the utilities, government, telecommunications, and infrastructure market segments to connect their business processes with spatial management technology.

Used by more than 5,000 customers and millions of end users worldwide, VertiGIS’ product portfolio is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading GIS software, especially Esri’s ArcGIS®. For more information visit www.vertigis.com

