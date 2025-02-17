SoluAI Launches Decentralized AI Computing on Blockchain, Fueled by GPU Networks

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoluAI, a Layer 1 blockchain platform focused on decentralized AI computing, announces the launch of its platform, which enables the efficient use of GPU resources for AI model training and deployment. SoluAI offers a blockchain-powered alternative to centralized AI infrastructure, aimed at creating more accessible and cost-effective AI technologies.





By integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain, SoluAI intends to simplify the access to AI model training and create new opportunities for developers, businesses, and independent users to contribute to and benefit from an evolving decentralized ecosystem.

Advancing AI Accessibility with SoluAI’s Core Features

At the core of SoluAI are several features designed to appeal to developers and contributors:

Decentralized GPU Network: Individuals and businesses can provide unused GPU resources to the SoluAI network and be rewarded for their contributions. This helps to distribute computing power efficiently while solving the issues of scalability often found in centralized systems.

A dedicated marketplace lets developers offer pre-trained AI models, GPU resources, and other services. Users can browse available assets, fine-tune models, and integrate them into their own applications. Privacy and Security: By leveraging blockchain technology, SoluAI ensures that sensitive data used in AI training remains secure, while model queries operate in a private, trusted execution environment.

These features are designed to support developers, researchers, and businesses, enabling them to build and execute AI solutions in a decentralized manner.

A Roadmap to Redefine AI and Blockchain Integration





SoluAI’s growth is structured around a three-phase implementation plan, with clear goals for each stage:

Phase 1: Foundations (Ongoing)

The initial phase involves the launch of the SoluAI blockchain and the foundational infrastructure for decentralized GPU computation. This includes onboarding contributors to the network, integrating GPU participation, and initiating the presale of its utility token, $LUAI.

SoluAI aims to release its core application features, including the TAAS (Training-as-a-Service) platform and marketplace. This phase also focuses on expanding partnerships with AI and blockchain-focused companies to drive network activity and collaboration.

SoluAI plans to enhance its technical capabilities and incentivize greater involvement in the ecosystem. By the end of 2025, SoluAI aims to deploy initiatives encouraging decentralized governance and broader adoption of its AI tools and services.



$LUAI Token: Powering Innovation and Collaboration

The $LUAI token powers the SoluAI ecosystem by facilitating transactions and incentives. Its utility includes staking opportunities, governance participation, and rewarding network contributors such as GPU operators. The token supply structure is designed to strike a balance between incentivizing early adopters and supporting sustained development:

Total Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 $LUAI tokens

1,000,000,000 $LUAI tokens 36%: Allocated for early investor and presale participation to fund development.

Allocated for early investor and presale participation to fund development. 20%: Reserved for staking and rewards for node operators.

Reserved for staking and rewards for node operators. 15%: Facilitating platform adoption through marketing and partnerships.

Facilitating platform adoption through marketing and partnerships. 19%: Project development and research initiatives.

Project development and research initiatives. 10%: Founders and core team allocation.





An independent audit has been conducted to ensure tokenomics and project transparency for all stakeholders.

SoluAI’s Value Proposition

SoluAI provides an open, developer-friendly system where AI technologies can be deployed in a decentralized manner. By using blockchain to create an accessible platform for AI model training, the project offers businesses and developers an alternative to reliance on centralized infrastructure providers.

The decentralized model not only supports cost-efficiency with a cost reduction of up to 70% for training AI models, but also fosters an inclusive environment, where contributors from around the world can participate and earn rewards based on their resource contributions.

About SoluAI

SoluAI is a Layer 1 blockchain specializing in decentralized AI computing. By harnessing idle GPU power, SoluAI enables efficient AI model training and hosting at a reduced cost. The platform places an emphasis on security, scalability, and developing a practical ecosystem for AI developers, businesses, and contributors.

To learn more about the project, visit the official website . Updates are regularly shared on SoluAI’s Twitter/X , Telegram , and Discord .

Media Contact:

Ethan Caldwell

contact@soluai.net

Disclaimer: This content is provided by SoluAI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8048d5d5-2fd0-4bfd-9a87-9b10a2b41891

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9543860-0a1e-44c5-9da0-2dea74a46985

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eca9d5d5-e751-48aa-b8f9-80f51f165a54

