Molybdenum Global Strategic Industry Research Report 2025-2030 - Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth

The global market for Molybdenum was sized at 319.7 Thousand Metric Tons in 2024 and is projected to reach 397.2 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The demand for molybdenum has been steadily increasing due to its essential properties and diverse applications. Technological advancements have led to the development of high-performance molybdenum alloys and composites, further expanding its use in critical industries. The ongoing transition towards renewable energy sources has also boosted the demand for molybdenum in the production of wind turbines and photovoltaic cells.

Furthermore, the metal's biocompatibility has opened up new avenues in medical applications, such as in the manufacturing of implants and medical devices. Recycling of molybdenum from scrap metal and industrial waste has become an important aspect of the industry, promoting sustainability and resource efficiency.



The growth in the molybdenum market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for high-strength and corrosion-resistant steel in construction, automotive, and aerospace industries is a major driver. Secondly, the expanding renewable energy sector requires molybdenum for the production of efficient and durable components in wind and solar power systems. Thirdly, the electronics industry's growth, fueled by the proliferation of smartphones, computers, and other devices, is propelling the need for molybdenum in semiconductor and electronic applications.

Additionally, advancements in chemical processing and the need for efficient catalysts are boosting the use of molybdenum compounds. Lastly, the push towards sustainability and recycling is enhancing the supply chain and reducing the environmental impact, further supporting the market's growth.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Steel Application segment, which is expected to reach 271.6 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.0%. The Chemicals Application segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, sized at 28.9 Thousand Metric Tons in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach 176.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Application (Steel, Chemicals, Foundry, MO-Metals, Nickel Alloys, Other Applications)

End-Use (Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Automotive, Other End-Uses)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 458 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 319.7 Thousand Metric Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2030 397.2 Thousand Metric Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Molybdenum: Exuding its True Elements with Intriguing Features & Applications

End-use Analysis

Global Economic Outlook

Competition

Molybdenum - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Molybdenum Market Exhibits Strong Affinity to Positive Growth Trajectory

A Quick Glimpse of Molybdenum Report Card for 2024 with Insights into Fundamentals

Factors Shaping Molybdenum Demand & Production in 2024

Volatile Demand & Supply Deficits Cause Inflationary Stampede in Molybdenum Markets

European Production Glitches

Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Emerging as Key Markets for Molybdenum

Europe

Led by China, Asia-Pacific Governs Molybdenum Market

Rising Demand from Aerospace & Defense Sector to Uplift Market

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in the Steel Industry to Propel Molybdenum Demand

Typical Molybdenum (MO) Content (in %) by Product

Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth

Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global Construction Industry Scenario

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Market for Molybdenum Disulphide Exhibits a Robust Growth

Oil & Gas Industry, a Major End-Use Market for Molybdenum

Global Upstream CAPEX by Oil Producers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for Molybdenum

Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041

Global Aviation Sector Service Revenues (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018 through 2024

Strong Military Spending to Drive Molybdenum Demand in the Defense Sector

Military Spending by Top Countries in 2024 (In US$ Billion)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 115 major companies featured in this report

ABSCO Ltd.

Anglo American Plc

Antofagasta PLC

Centerra Gold Inc.

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

China Rare Metal Material Co. Ltd.

Climax Molybdenum Company, a subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Codelco (Chile)

Compania Minera Antamina S.A.

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B de C.V.

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Moltun International

Moly metal LLP

Multi Metal Development Limited

Rio Tinto Ltd.

