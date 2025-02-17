Malaysia Data Center Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 41 Existing and 48 Upcoming Data Centres Across Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak and Selangor

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 41 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 48 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Upcoming data centers will contribute approximately 3GW in the coming years, bringing the total capacity to around 4GW.

By the end of 2025, Malaysia will add approximately 150MW of power capacity

The upcoming rack capacity is 8x times more than the existing capacity in the Malaysia market

The Selangor and Johar regions alone accounts for 400 MW of power capacity in the Malaysia existing market

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (41 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (48 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

irix Sdn. Bhd.

AIMS Group

AirTrunk

Aizo Group and Netrunner

Area Group

Bridge Data Centres

CSF Group

DayOne (GDS Services)

Doma Infrastructure Group

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Equinix

FutureData

Gamuda

GDS Services

Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))

HDC Data Center

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Jakel & PiDC

Keppel DC REIT

Maxland

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)

Singtel & Telekom Malaysia

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

UEM Sunrise & Logos

VADS

Vantage Data Centers

VCI Global

Yondr Group

YTL Data Center Holdings

ZData (Computility Technology)

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

