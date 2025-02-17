Cosmetic Preservative Market Projected to Reach USD 780.6 Million by 2032 | Rising Demand for Natural and Multifunctional Preservatives Drives Market Growth

Austin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Cosmetic Preservative Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 780.6 Million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2024 to 2032.”

Trends Shaping the Cosmetic Preservative Market

Growing demand for natural and multifunctional preservatives is one of the high-potential drivers of the cosmetic preservative market. The consumer trend for organic and chemical-free beauty products is a primary factor that is driving the demand for natural preservatives such as essential oils, plant extracts, and organic acids. They provide antimicrobial benefits and are in step with the tradition of the clean-label movement in cosmetics.

Another factor that is boosting the demand for multi-function preservatives and hence influencing the market growth. Manufacturers of cosmetic products are now concentrating on those preservatives that not only act as preservatives but are also rich in skin conditioning, moisturizing, and antioxidant properties. Such a change is even more profound among premium skincare and haircare, where the performance and safety of formulations have always taken precedence.

The shifts in the markets due to the regulatory changes and strict guides regarding synthetic preservatives are further influencing the market landscape. Because some synthetic preservatives are a bit shady health-wise, many are being banned. It has sparked a lot of research and development to find safer and greener alternatives, thus promoting the use of natural and mild preservatives.





Download PDF Sample of Cosmetic Preservative Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3962

Key Companies:

BASF SE, (Preservative Euxyl K 100)

The Dow Chemical Company (DOWSIL™ 9040)

Clariant AG (Ethanol 99.9% - Preservative)

Ashland Inc. (Parabens-Free Preservatives)

Symrise AG (SymGuard)

Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (Salicylates)

Evonik Industries (TEGO® Cosmo C 100)

Chemipol (Chemipol Preservative)

Akema Fine Chemicals (Akema Preservative)

Brenntag AG (Brenntag Preservatives)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Lonza Givaudan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Preservative MCT)

Seppic (a subsidiary of Air Liquide) (Sepimax Zen)

Kraton Corporation (Kraton Polymers)

Hawkins Inc. (Hawkins Preservatives)

SABIC (SABIC Preservative Solutions)

Rahn AG (Rahn Preservative)

Kahl GmbH & Co. KG (Kahl Preservative)

Inolex (Preservative Lexgard)

Mitsui Chemicals (Preservative Epinone)

Cosmetic Preservative Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 439.1 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 780.6 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Paraben esters, Phenol derivatives, Alcohols, Formaldehyde donors, Organic acids and their Salts, Quaternary compounds, Inorganics, and Others)

• By Application (Skin and Sun Care, Hair Care, Baby Products, Fragrances & Perfumes, Makeup & Color, Mouthwash and Toothpaste, Toiletries, and Others) Key Drivers • Increasing awareness about personal hygiene and grooming

• Rising disposable income in emerging economies

• Increasing demand for cosmetic products

If You Need Any Customization on Cosmetic Preservative Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3962

Which Region Leads the Cosmetic Preservative Market Growth?

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share at approximately 37% in 2023. The region's dominance is attributed to its booming personal care and cosmetics industry, especially in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The increasing preference for herbal and natural cosmetics, coupled with a rise in disposable income, is driving demand for innovative preservative solutions.

China is a key contributor to the market, with significant investments in research and development of advanced cosmetic formulations. The country’s regulatory authorities are also pushing for safer and more sustainable preservatives, fostering growth opportunities for manufacturers. South Korea, known for its K-beauty industry, is another major market player, with a strong inclination toward multifunctional and mild preservatives.

In North America, the market is expanding due to strict regulations on synthetic preservatives and a growing preference for organic beauty products. The U.S. leads the region, with increasing adoption of plant-based preservatives in high-end cosmetics. Similarly, Europe is witnessing steady growth, driven by stringent EU regulations and a well-established personal care industry emphasizing product safety and sustainability.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Phenol derivatives dominated the market with a share of around 40% in 2023. These preservatives are a few effective ones to fight against bacterial growth, yeast, and also mold which helps preserve the product you use for even longer. Phenol derivatives including phenoxyethanol and parabens are also frequently used due to their low cost and efficacy with a wide range of pH. Their eclectic use in skincare, haircare, and makeup products is largely due to their ability to blend seamlessly within a formulation, not altering texture or efficacy. In addition, phenol-based preservatives are still widely used as they are approved by various regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and European Commission within limits which also favors the maintenance of their domination in the market.

By Application

In 2023, the haircare application segment accounted for the largest share of approximately 42% in the cosmetic preservative market. It is owing to the increasing demand for shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and styling products that require essential preservation for maintaining product stability and preventing microbial contamination. The ideal environment that haircare products are known to create due to the presence of water and plant-derived ingredients is conducive to bacterial and fungal growth, calling for the use of preservatives to ensure safety and longevity. Additionally, the makeup and fragrance segments are contributing to market growth, with a strong emphasis on long-lasting and safe formulations.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Ashland introduced a new bio-based preservative, Sensiva PA 40, designed for natural and organic cosmetics. This preservative offers broad-spectrum protection while meeting regulatory requirements for clean-label formulations.

In 2023, Lonza expanded its portfolio of natural preservatives by launching Geogard Ultra, a mild and eco-friendly preservative system for personal care applications. The product is designed to offer effective protection against bacteria and mold while being biodegradable.

In 2023, Clariant announced a strategic partnership with a leading cosmetics brand to develop next-generation preservative systems with enhanced sustainability and safety profiles. The collaboration aims to reduce the reliance on synthetic preservatives while maintaining product stability.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Cosmetic Preservative Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Cosmetic Preservative Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Cosmetic Preservative Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3962

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.