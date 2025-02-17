N-Phenylmaleimide (CAS 941-69-5) Industry Research Report 2025

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "N-Phenylmaleimide (CAS 941-69-5) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on N-Phenylmaleimide provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the N-Phenylmaleimide market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for N-Phenylmaleimide.



The N-Phenylmaleimide global market report covers the following key points:

N-Phenylmaleimide description, applications and related patterns

N-Phenylmaleimide market drivers and challenges

N-Phenylmaleimide manufacturers and distributors

N-Phenylmaleimide prices

N-Phenylmaleimide end-users

N-Phenylmaleimide downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global N-Phenylmaleimide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global N-Phenylmaleimide market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global N-Phenylmaleimide market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global N-Phenylmaleimide market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE APPLICATIONS



3. N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE PATENTS



5. N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. N-Phenylmaleimide market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. N-Phenylmaleimide supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. N-Phenylmaleimide market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE

6.1. N-Phenylmaleimide manufacturers in Europe

6.2. N-Phenylmaleimide manufacturers in Asia

6.3. N-Phenylmaleimide manufacturers in North America

6.4. N-Phenylmaleimide manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE

7.1. N-Phenylmaleimide suppliers in Europe

7.2. N-Phenylmaleimide suppliers in Asia

7.3. N-Phenylmaleimide suppliers in North America

7.4. N-Phenylmaleimide suppliers in RoW



8. N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global N-Phenylmaleimide market

8.2. N-Phenylmaleimide supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. N-Phenylmaleimide market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. N-Phenylmaleimide prices in Europe

9.2. N-Phenylmaleimide prices in Asia

9.3. N-Phenylmaleimide prices in North America

9.4. N-Phenylmaleimide prices in RoW



10. N-PHENYLMALEIMIDE END-USE SECTOR



