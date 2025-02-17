Pedro Echarte Brings Decades of Judicial and Trial Experience to UWWM

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI (February 17, 2025) — Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group recently announced that Pedro P. Echarte Jr., a former circuit court judge with more than 40 years of legal experience, has joined its panel. Known for his keen legal insight and ability to navigate high-stakes disputes, Mr. Echarte’s transition from the bench to the mediation table marks a significant addition to the firm’s deep roster of skilled neutrals.





“We are delighted to welcome this distinguished former jurist to our ranks,” said John Upchurch, the firm’s president. “Pedro’s warm and engaging manner will quickly win the confidence of attorneys and parties working with him in the mediation setting.”

After graduating with honors from the University of Miami School of Law, Mr. Echarte began his legal career at the Office of the Public Defender in Miami-Dade County. Later, he continued his career as a trial lawyer, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a variety of civil matters and defendants in criminal matters in both state and federal courts.

In 1998, former Gov. Lawton Chiles appointed him to Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit, where he presided over hundreds of jury trials across the juvenile, criminal, family, and civil divisions. His experience covers a broad range of complex legal matters, including class actions, products liability, custody disputes, sovereign immunity and insurance litigation.

Now stepping into his role as a mediator with UWWM, Mr. Echarte leverages his judicial experience, deep understanding of jury dynamics and strong communication skills to help parties find common ground. His approach ensures that every voice is heard and that disputes are resolved with fairness and efficiency.

