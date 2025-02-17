Concrete Repair Mortars Market Report 2025: Market Expansion Predicted as Aging Infrastructure Necessitates Repair

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Repair Mortars Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The international concrete repair mortars market is poised for expansion, with forecasts predicting a rise from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $3.28 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.
The surge in recent years is attributed to the critical need for infrastructure maintenance and repair, along with the increase in construction activities. Moreover, a heightened awareness of durable and sustainable construction and stringent building codes are propelling the market forward.
Anticipated Trends and Driving Factors Through 2029
Looking forward, the market expects to gather momentum, reaching an estimated $4.39 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Key elements contributing to this growth include the burgeoning emphasis on green construction materials, rising global population and urbanization trends, and significant public and private investments in infrastructure projects. Notably, technological advancements and customer demand for fast, cost-effective repair solutions are further energizing the market.
Construction Maintenance and Innovation Spearhead Market Development
The demand for routine building maintenance has heightened, catalyzing market growth. With the deterioration of materials due to environmental conditions and operational demands, repair, and maintenance have become more economically favorable than reconstruction. This is reflected in the growth of the sector, as demonstrated by data such as that from the UK Construction Output Price Index (OPIs), which shows notable increases in both private home repair and maintenance and new work.
Simultaneously, the requirement for transportation infrastructure maintenance also propels the market. Investments in the maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transit systems ensure the longevity of these structures and facilitate smoother, safer journeys for the public, lending to an increased demand for concrete repair mortars.
Strategic Acquisitions and Product Innovations by Industry Leaders
Key players in the industry are pioneering with product innovations, releasing environmentally-friendly and technologically advanced concrete repair mortars. These products, benefitting from enhanced performance attributes and sustainability, position companies at the forefront of the market. Additionally, strategic business acquisitions are underway, as leading corporations seek to expand their product portfolios and cement their standing within the sector.
Global Market Dominance and Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominates the global concrete repair mortars market and is anticipated to maintain the fastest growth rate during the projected period. The report includes detailed regional analyses, covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, encapsulating key country-level data and market insights.
The comprehensive analysis of the market showcases its potential trajectory, factoring in current trends, futuristic developments, and sector dynamics. With the increased need to maintain and refurbish existing concrete structures, the global concrete repair mortars market is set to witness substantive growth and transformation in the coming years.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$4.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars; Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars; Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete
- By Grade: Structural; Non Structural
- By Application: Hand Applied Concrete Repair Mortars; Machine Applied/Sprayed Concrete Repair Mortars; Poured/Flow Applied Concrete Repair Mortars; Levelling/Fairing Mortars for Concrete Repairs; Protective Surface Coatings for Concrete
Subsegments:
- By Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars: Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortars; Non-Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortars
- By Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars: High-Strength Epoxy Mortars; Flexible Epoxy Mortars
- By Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete: Self-Leveling Epoxy Systems; Epoxy Overlay Systems
Companies Profiled:
- Adhesives Technology Corporation
- The Euclid Chemical Company
- Remmers Limited
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- Fosroc Inc.
- Sika AG
- BASF SE
- MAPEI S. p. A
- Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd.
- W. R. Meadows Inc.
- Ardex GmbH
- Garon Products Inc.
- MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH
- Flexcrete Technologies Ltd.
- Resin Building Products Ltd.
- Diasen SRL
- Litokol SpA
- Maker Coating Systems Ltd.
- Dayton Superior Corp.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Five Star Products Pvt. Ltd.
- CTS Cement Manufacturing Corp.
- Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation
- ChemCo Systems
- Copps Industries Inc.
- Sauereisen Inc.
- Edison Coatings Inc.
- Coprox International Private Ltd.
