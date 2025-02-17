Concrete Repair Mortars Market Report 2025: Market Expansion Predicted as Aging Infrastructure Necessitates Repair

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Repair Mortars Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The international concrete repair mortars market is poised for expansion, with forecasts predicting a rise from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $3.28 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The surge in recent years is attributed to the critical need for infrastructure maintenance and repair, along with the increase in construction activities. Moreover, a heightened awareness of durable and sustainable construction and stringent building codes are propelling the market forward.





Anticipated Trends and Driving Factors Through 2029



Looking forward, the market expects to gather momentum, reaching an estimated $4.39 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Key elements contributing to this growth include the burgeoning emphasis on green construction materials, rising global population and urbanization trends, and significant public and private investments in infrastructure projects. Notably, technological advancements and customer demand for fast, cost-effective repair solutions are further energizing the market.



Construction Maintenance and Innovation Spearhead Market Development



The demand for routine building maintenance has heightened, catalyzing market growth. With the deterioration of materials due to environmental conditions and operational demands, repair, and maintenance have become more economically favorable than reconstruction. This is reflected in the growth of the sector, as demonstrated by data such as that from the UK Construction Output Price Index (OPIs), which shows notable increases in both private home repair and maintenance and new work.



Simultaneously, the requirement for transportation infrastructure maintenance also propels the market. Investments in the maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transit systems ensure the longevity of these structures and facilitate smoother, safer journeys for the public, lending to an increased demand for concrete repair mortars.



Strategic Acquisitions and Product Innovations by Industry Leaders



Key players in the industry are pioneering with product innovations, releasing environmentally-friendly and technologically advanced concrete repair mortars. These products, benefitting from enhanced performance attributes and sustainability, position companies at the forefront of the market. Additionally, strategic business acquisitions are underway, as leading corporations seek to expand their product portfolios and cement their standing within the sector.



Global Market Dominance and Regional Insights



Asia-Pacific dominates the global concrete repair mortars market and is anticipated to maintain the fastest growth rate during the projected period. The report includes detailed regional analyses, covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, encapsulating key country-level data and market insights.



The comprehensive analysis of the market showcases its potential trajectory, factoring in current trends, futuristic developments, and sector dynamics. With the increased need to maintain and refurbish existing concrete structures, the global concrete repair mortars market is set to witness substantive growth and transformation in the coming years.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars; Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars; Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete

By Grade: Structural; Non Structural

By Application: Hand Applied Concrete Repair Mortars; Machine Applied/Sprayed Concrete Repair Mortars; Poured/Flow Applied Concrete Repair Mortars; Levelling/Fairing Mortars for Concrete Repairs; Protective Surface Coatings for Concrete

Subsegments:

By Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars: Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortars; Non-Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortars

By Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars: High-Strength Epoxy Mortars; Flexible Epoxy Mortars

By Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete: Self-Leveling Epoxy Systems; Epoxy Overlay Systems

Companies Profiled:

Adhesives Technology Corporation

The Euclid Chemical Company

Remmers Limited

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Fosroc Inc.

Sika AG

BASF SE

MAPEI S. p. A

Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd.

W. R. Meadows Inc.

Ardex GmbH

Garon Products Inc.

MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH

Flexcrete Technologies Ltd.

Resin Building Products Ltd.

Diasen SRL

Litokol SpA

Maker Coating Systems Ltd.

Dayton Superior Corp.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Five Star Products Pvt. Ltd.

CTS Cement Manufacturing Corp.

Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation

ChemCo Systems

Copps Industries Inc.

Sauereisen Inc.

Edison Coatings Inc.

Coprox International Private Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3erud1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment