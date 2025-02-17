Food Allergy Treatment Market Size to Boost USD 15.32 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food allergy treatment market size was valued at USD 6.90 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 14.14 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

Certain foods can cause allergic reactions in some people, which are illnesses in which the body's defenses incorrectly react as though they were in danger. A growing global public health concern is the incidence of IgE-mediated food allergies, which impact millions of people. There are currently no recognized treatments for food allergies, and the standard of care is to strictly avoid the offending item or foods. Many types of food immunotherapy, including oral, sublingual, and epicutaneous administration methods, have been the focus of a substantial amount of research.

Up to 520 million individuals worldwide are thought to be afflicted by FA, with 3–10% of children and 10% of adults affected. Forty percent of children with FA have several food allergies.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

On-demand service models are growing.

In an effort to increase their market share, a large number of new businesses are joining the pharmaceutical industry using an on-demand service model. Customer-requested services are provided via the on-demand service. There are many reasons why the demand for on-demand drugs is rising. This demand is influenced by the ease of obtaining pharmaceuticals, their availability seven days a week, and the capacity to check and stock them. Additionally, in the market for allergy treatments, where monthly quantities of prescriptions are bought, online and on-demand pharmacies are beneficial.

Personalized treatment plans

Only with a thorough food allergy treatment can patients be kept safe and allergic reactions avoided. To provide more dependable care, top allergists are creating more individualized treatment programs for both adult and pediatric patients. People can lessen the impact of their allergies on their everyday lives and improve their management with the help of patient-specific solutions. More individualized therapies are now possible because of developments in personalized medicine in recent years. These advancements have made it possible to develop treatments that target the precise allergens causing a person's symptoms.

Opportunities in the Food Allergy Treatment Market

ALK will undertake optimization and prioritization efforts to free up about DKK 250 million in 2025, of which about half will be redirected to strategic investments, and the other half will support ALK's profitability aspirations, as stated in the Q1 report (May 2024).

In June 2023, the largest private supporter of food allergy research and the country's top patient advocacy group, FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), is changing the food allergy landscape by providing two $3 million grant opportunities for researchers.

Regional Insights

The high prevalence of food allergies drives North America.

North America held the largest share of the food allergy treatment market in 2024. The region's growing allergy prevalence, a developed market, and an increase in risk factors linked to allergens have all been cited as reasons for the expansion. The demand for allergy therapies in North America has also been influenced by the region's high level of awareness regarding allergic illnesses. The market has expanded as a result of the increased acceptability of more recent allergy treatment methods and medical equipment including immunotherapies, epinephrine autoinjectors, and inhalers. Allergy risk factors are rising in tandem with the region's fast industrialization and urbanization. Numerous studies have demonstrated that one of the main reasons for allergies in adolescents and teenagers is a lack of exposure to allergens in the environment during the development of the adolescent immune system, which makes adolescents more vulnerable to allergens.

In the U.S., food allergies have been linked to over 170 items. In the US, almost 33 million people suffer from at least one food allergy. An investigation conducted in 2011–2012 found that the annual cost to American families of caring for children with food allergies is close to $25 billion. In 2024, this amounts to $33 billion in CPI-adjusted dollars.

In Canada, around 400,000 people deal with the difficulties of celiac disease, while over 3 million people have food allergies. A National School Food Program for Canadian kids nationwide was recently launched by the federal government in April 2024. The government will invest $1 billion in funding over five years if this announcement is approved, which comes ahead of the 2024 federal budget.

The rise in medical tourism is driving the Asia Pacific Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing food allergy treatment market during the forecast period. China, India, and other developing countries are in the lead. This is explained by these nations' expanding medical tourism, quick economic growth, and better healthcare infrastructure. The prevalence of allergies has increased as a result of changing lifestyles and increased exposure to contaminants. To satisfy the demands of consumers who are price-conscious, local producers are increasing the supply of generic medications. Because of laxer controls, over-the-counter medications are also easier to obtain. This has increased the use of self-medication and reduced the cost of first-line treatments. By establishing their own production plants or partnering with local companies, multinational corporations are concentrating on these developing markets. They see it as an area with a lot of promise for meeting future demand.

Food allergies appear to be becoming more common in China. The more economically developed eastern and southern coastal regions have a higher incidence than interior locations, according to data. Policymakers, healthcare institutions, and pharmaceutical corporations will need to work together to develop China's infrastructure for managing food allergies. To improve health outcomes for the millions of people with food allergies in China, it is imperative to invest in the creation of standardized diagnostics, increase the number of allergy specialists, and guarantee fair access to emergency care and treatment alternatives.

Market Segmentation

By allergen type, the peanuts segment dominated the food allergy treatment market in 2024. Up to 5 million adults in the US suffer from peanut allergy (PA), which has become a major public health problem in the last ten years due to its rising prevalence worldwide and the increased risk of possible reactions brought on by nuts' prominent involvement in food goods. One in 50 youngsters in the UK will have allergic symptoms after eating peanuts, making peanut allergies one of the most prevalent food allergies.

By allergen type, the tree nuts segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. According to epidemiological studies, the prevalence of tree nuts varies from 0.05% to 4.9%. In continental Europe, hazelnut allergy is the most prevalent tree nut allergy; in the United Kingdom, the most common tree nut allergies recorded are almond, walnut, and Brazil nut; in the United States, the most common tree nut allergies are cashew and walnut.

By drug type, the epinephrine segment led the food allergy treatment market in 2024. Because of its strong effect on the sympathetic nervous system, epinephrine is a commonly used hormone and drug that is essential in the treatment of a number of illnesses. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved epinephrine for the treatment of type 1 hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, the induction of mydriasis during ophthalmic procedures, and the management of hypotension resulting from septic shock.

By drug type, the immunotherapy segment is expected to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period. The most popular and successful type of allergy immunotherapy is subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), generally referred to as allergy shots. The development of new allergies can be avoided because this is the only medication that genuinely alters the immune system.

By route of administration, the parenteral segment dominated the food allergy treatment market in 2024. Parenterally given medications have a quicker beginning of action since they are absorbed more quickly than when taken orally.

By route of administration, the oral segment is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate during the predicted timeframe. Because of its benefits, which include non-invasiveness, patient compliance, and ease of medication delivery, it is the most used method. Medication solubility, mucosal permeability, and stability in the gastrointestinal tract environment are some of the variables that affect oral medication absorption.

By end-use, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the food allergy treatment market in 2024. The primary duty of hospital pharmacy is to oversee the use of medications in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The goals include the selection, prescription, procurement, delivery, administration, and evaluation of pharmaceuticals in order to enhance patient outcomes.

By end-use, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. A significant amount of medical supplies and associated services are dispensed by retail pharmacies, which are an essential component of health systems in many nations.

Competitive Landscape

Alerje, Inc., Camallergy, Cour Pharmaceuticals Development Company, Inc., DBV Technologies, Genentech, HAL Allergy, Inimmune Corporation, Intrommune Therapeutics, NemaGen Discoveries, Prota Therapeutics Pty. Ltd., Siolta Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer, and Vedanta Biosciences.

Recent Developments

In January 2025 , a clinical experiment is being carried out by researchers at National Jewish Health to create a less intrusive technique for detecting potentially fatal food allergies.

, a clinical experiment is being carried out by researchers at National Jewish Health to create a less intrusive technique for detecting potentially fatal food allergies. In October 2024 , a "hugely significant" new clinical experiment was started at a hospital in London with the goal of reducing food allergies in youngsters.

, a "hugely significant" new clinical experiment was started at a hospital in London with the goal of reducing food allergies in youngsters. In July 2024, in a statewide initiative hailed as a world first, Australian children with potentially fatal peanut allergies will have access to life-saving therapy.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Allergen Type

Peanuts

Tree Nuts

Dairy Products

Poultry Product

Shellfish

Wheat

Soy

Others

By Drug Type

Epinephrine

Immunotherapy Xolair Palforzia Others

Antihistamines

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others



By End-Use

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





