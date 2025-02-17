Cloud-Based Language Learning Market to USD 1056.7 Million by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud-Based Language Learning Market Size Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cloud-Based Language Learning Market size was valued at USD 333.7 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1056.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The market for cloud-based language learning is expanding due to the increased adoption of digital learning platforms, making language acquisition more accessible, flexible, and effective.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Rosetta Stone Inc. (Rosetta Stone Foundations, Catalyst)

Duolingo (Duolingo App, Duolingo English Test)

EF Education First Ltd. (EF English Live, EF Classroom Apps)

Sanako Corporation (Pronounce Live, Study 1200)

Voxy, Inc. (Voxy Personalized Learning, Voxy Proficiency Assessment)

Lesson Nine GmbH (Babbel) (Babbel App, Babbel Live)

Culture Alley (Hello English, English App for Corporates)

Speexx (Speexx Coach, Speexx Essentials)

SANS Inc. (SANS FLEX, Interactive Language Learning Program)

Linguatronics LC (Proficiency Suite, Speech Recognition Tools)

Busuu Ltd. (Busuu App, Busuu for Business)

Memrise (Memrise App, Video Learning Courses)

Mondly (Mondly App, Mondly VR)

Italki (Italki Tutor Marketplace, Italki Classes)

Preply, Inc. (Preply Learning Platform, Preply Language Tools)

LingQ (LingQ App, Vocabulary Trainer)

HelloTalk (HelloTalk App, Live Classes Feature)

Cambly Inc. (Cambly App, Cambly Kids)

FluentU (FluentU Video Learning, FluentU for Schools)

Open English (Open English Platform, Open English Junior)

Cloud-Based Language Learning Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 333.7 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1056.7 million CAGR CAGR of 13.7% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing demand for multilingual skills has emerged



• Accessibility and convenience play pivotal roles in driving the growth of the cloud-based language learning market.



• Increasing demand for technology-enabled tools that can enhance user engagement, motivation, and collaboration

By Language, English leads the market with steady growth while Spanish sees rapid demand rise.

English segment dominated the market and accounted for revenue share of more than 34% in 2023. due to well-known utilize when it will come in the direction of global business enterprise, scientific research and influence. With English becoming global lingua franca, the segment is likely to grow at a stable pace.

Spanish is Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Given also the increased interest in Spanish-speaking countries and its global aspect, we expect an increase demand in Spanish language in North America and Latin America.

By Learning Type, Education leads the market while corporate demand for language learning rapidly grows.

In 2023, education segment dominated the market and accounted of revenue share of more than 68%. The flexibility and accessibility of cloud-based language learning, along with the huge library of content available, makes it popular amongst schools, universities and individual learners.

Corporate is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, Language Learning is in one line is considered as an essential skill by the corporates for the employees to function effectively in the time of globalization. And this demand is only going to increase as companies branch into new areas and markets.

By End-User, K12 leads the market while corporate training experiences rapid growth in language learning.

K12 segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, Some of the schools around the world are adopting a cloud-based learning platform to help students learn their language.

Corporate training is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by multinational firms investing more in providing language training to employees for increased productivity and customer service.

Cloud-Based Language Learning Market Segmentation:

By Language

English

Spanish

Chinese

French

German

Japanese

Others

By Training Type

Education

Corporate

By End-User

K12

Higher Education

Vocational Training

Corporate Training

Others





North America leads the market while Asia-Pacific experiences rapid language learning growth.

North America dominated the market and held the largest market in 2023 with 45% of revenue. The presence of established industrial players, along with corporate and educational adoption, will see the region continuing to dominate.

Asia-Pacific: Region forecast to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate throughout the forecast period. Also, the booming economic market of countries such as China, India, and Japan, and the increasing need for tools to learn languages, are providing an impetus for the growth of the market in the region.

Recent Developments in the Cloud-Based Language Learning Market

In January 2024, Duolingo announced the launch of a new feature to help users learn more personalized vocabulary based on their language learning goals. This update further enhances the user experience, supporting the market's shift toward more adaptive, individualized learning solutions.

