5G Services Market Projected to Reach USD 2271.25 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Services Market Size Analysis:

“The 5G Services Market was valued at USD 93.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2271.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 42.59% from 2024-2032.”

This growth is driven by the adoption of emerging technologies, service usage patterns, and customer segmentation. The regulatory impact also affects the market dynamics. The expansion of 5G is significantly improving latency and speed, revolutionizing connectivity, and transforming industries with faster, more reliable connections.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

AT&T, Inc. (AT&T 5G, AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing)

British Telecommunications plc (EE 5G, BT Cloud Work)

China Mobile Ltd. (5G SA Network, Mobile Cloud)

China Telecom Corporation Ltd. (Tianyi Cloud, 5G Private Network)

Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel 5G Plus, Airtel IoT)

KT Corp. (KT 5G, GiGA Genie)

Saudi Telecom Company (stc 5G, stc IoT)

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone 5G, Vodafone Edge Innovation)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Magenta 5G, Campus Network)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKT 5G, Metaverse Platform ifland)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Edge)

NTT DOCOMO (docomo Open RAN, 5G XR)

T-Mobile USA, Inc. (T-Mobile 5G, 5G Advanced Network Solutions)

Rakuten Mobile Inc. (Rakuten 5G, Rakuten Symphony)

Orange (Orange 5G, Livebox 5G)

China Unicom (5G Industry Solutions, Unicom Cloud)

Telstra Group (Telstra 5G, Telstra Edge)

Rogers Communications (Rogers 5G, Rogers Business IoT)

Bell Canada (Bell 5G, Bell Cloud Connect)

Etisalat (Etisalat 5G, Etisalat OneCloud)

KDDI Corporation (au 5G, KDDI IoT World)

Telus Corporation (Telus 5G, Telus Smart Cities)

LG Uplus Corporation (LG U+ 5G, U+ Smart Home)

Swisscom (Swisscom 5G, Swisscom Edge)

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio True 5G, Jio Cloud)

Telenor Group (Telenor 5G, Telenor Managed IoT)

MTN Group (MTN 5G, MTN IoT Solutions)

Dish Network Corporation (Dish 5G, Boost Infinite)

Telefonica S.A (Movistar 5G, Telefonica Edge Computing)

JMA Wireless (XRAN, CellHub)

Verana Networks (Verana 5G RAN, Verana Small Cells)

Celona (Celona 5G LAN, Celona Edge)

Mangata Networks (Mangata 5G, Mangata Edge Cloud)

Airspan Networks (Airspan OpenRANGE, Airspan 5G RAN)

EdgeQ (EdgeQ 5G Baseband, EdgeQ AI-RAN)

Omniflow (Omniflow Smart Pole, Omniflow 5G Hub)

Aarna Networks (Aarna Edge Services, Aarna 5G Orchestration)

5G Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 93.47 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2271.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 57.7 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet Drives the Growth of 5G Services Across Industries and Applications

By Vertical, Enterprises Lead the 5G Services Market with Significant Revenue Share, While Consumer Segment Experiences Fastest Growth

Enterprises accounted for the largest share of 87% in the 5G Services Market in 2023. It is driven by the increasing demand for 5G to support digital transformation, automation, and improvement in operational efficiency across various industries. Enterprises are using 5G for advanced applications in IoT, cloud computing, and real-time data analytics. The Consumer segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 48.01% from 2024-2032 with an increasingly demanding high speed internet and mobile gaming, streaming services, as well as immersive technologies such as augmented as well as virtual reality, which extensively benefit the superior capabilities of 5G.

By Application, Entertainment & Immersive Tech Lead 5G Services Market Applications, Industrial & Enterprise Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

The Entertainment & Immersive Tech segment dominated the 5G Services Market with the highest revenue share of about 32% in 2023, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality video streaming, gaming, and immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality. Proliferation of smartphones, 5G-enabled devices, and consumer interest in digital experiences have significantly contributed to this dominance. The Industrial & Enterprise segment is poised to grow the fastest at 45% from 2024-2032, propelled by the acceleration in the uptake of 5G for purposes such as automation and real-time processing of data toward enhancing operations for sectors that are involved with manufacturing, health services, and logistics.

By Communication Type, eMBB Leads 5G Services Communication Types, uRLLC Expected to Grow the Fastest

The Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) segment dominated the 5G Services Market with the highest revenue share of about 49% in 2023, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet and data-intensive applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and augmented/virtual reality. As consumers and enterprises seek faster, more reliable connectivity, eMBB plays a central role in meeting these needs. Meanwhile, the Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communications (uRLLC) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 45.84% from 2024-2032, driven by the need for real-time, mission-critical applications in sectors such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and healthcare.

5G Services Market Segmentation:

By Communication Type

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communications (uRLLC)

Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)

By Vertical

Consumer

Enterprises

Based on Application:

Smart Infrastructure

Industrial & Enterprise

Automotive & Mobility

Healthcare & Well-being

Entertainment & Immersive Tech





Asia Pacific Leads the 5G Services Market, While North America Set to Experience the Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific led the 5G Services Market in 2023, with a revenue share of 40%. The region has been characterized by rapid technological advancements, large-scale 5G deployments, and significant investments by countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. High-speed internet demand and government-led digital transformation initiatives have further strengthened Asia Pacific's top position.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 44.73% from 2024 to 2032, supported by enormous investment in the infrastructure of 5G and its technological developments with high uptake rates across verticals such as health care, automobile, and manufacturing.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. 5G Services Market Segmentation, By Communication Type

8. 5G Services Market Segmentation, By Application

9. 5G Services Market Segmentation, By Vertical

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

