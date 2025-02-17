Cold Gas Spray Coating Market to Reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for High-Performance Coatings in Aerospace and Automotive Sectors | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cold gas spray coating market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2032. This ensures excellent surface properties while not affecting the bulk properties of the substrate materials, and is an important factor that drives the growth of the market. Cold gas spray technology provides the merits of low heat distortion, high bond requirements, and high deposition efficiency, attracting significant interest in many industries. Moreover, increasing research in the field of nanostructured coatings and eco-friendly solutions will also augment the market growth.





Download PDF Sample of Cold Gas Spray Coating Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3922

Key Companies:

VRC Metal Systems, (VRC-500)

Plasma Giken Co. Ltd. (Plasma Giken Cold Spray System)

Bodycote (Bodycote Thermal Spray Coatings)

ASB Industries (ASB Cold Spray Technology)

Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies, (Surface Technology Cold Spray)

Praxair S.T. Technology (Praxair Cold Spray Solutions)

Fujimi Inc. (Fujimi Cold Gas Spray Powder)

Polymet Corporation (Polymet Cold Spray Coatings)

Flame Spray Technologies (Flame Spray Cold Gas Spray Equipment)

Oerlikon Metco (Metco 3D Cold Spray)

Impact Innovations (Impact Cold Spray Systems)

H. W. Schneider GmbH (Schneider Cold Spray Equipment)

TWI Ltd. (TWI Cold Spray Technology)

Kermetico Inc. (Kermetico Cold Spray Systems)

Thermal Spray Technologies (TST Cold Gas Spray Systems)

Eisenmann (Eisenmann Cold Spray Coating)

Arc Spray (Arc Spray Cold Gas Spray Solutions)

Dynametal (Dynametal Cold Spray Technology)

Aermet (Aermet Cold Spray Coatings)

GTV Verschleißschutz GmbH (GTV Cold Spray Technol)

Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technology (Low Pressure and High Pressure)

• By End-use (Transportation, Oil & Gas, Medical, Electrical & Electronics, Utility, and Others) Key Drivers • Increasing adoption of lightweight materials in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics

• The ability of cold gas spray coating to provide superior corrosion resistance and thermal protection

If You Need Any Customization on Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3922

By Technology, High-Pressure Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 64% in 2023

High-pressure cold gas spray systems involve the acceleration of particles to even higher speeds, which increases the adhesion of the coating to the substrate. High pressure can be applied to a broader spectrum of materials, allowing for the use of harder metals and alloys. It can be implemented in several high-demand industries like aerospace, automotive, oil and, gas. In addition, high-pressure systems enable a more thorough and heavier coating, which is an advantage for specific types of components that are exposed to harsh environmental conditions.

By End-User, the Transportation Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 45.5% in 2023

It is owing to the increasing demand for wear-resistant and corrosion resistant coatings in the automotive, aerospace and railway industries. Cold spray also widely used to repair and upgrade the properties of the coatings for some critical components (engine parts, turbine blades, and others) to prolong their service life and enhance service properties. The growing utilization of light-weight materials such as aluminum and titanium in transport adds even more to the demand for protective coatings. Moreover, strict safety regulations and the need of fuel efficiency along with enhanced durability with low maintenance for high effacing vehicles have cemented the dominance of transportation segment with cold spray coatings being a preferred solution.

North America Held the Largest Market Share of Around 39.5% in 2023

North America led the cold gas spray coating market due to the strong presence of aerospace and defense manufacturers, as well as technological advancements in coating applications. The U.S. is a key contributor to market growth, driven by increased investments in military aircraft maintenance and space exploration projects. Additionally, stringent regulations by organizations such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) are encouraging the adoption of high-performance coatings for aircraft and defense equipment. Leading companies such as General Electric, Pratt & Whitney, and Boeing are actively investing in research and development to enhance cold gas spray coating capabilities.

Recent Highlights

In 2024, Praxair Surface Technologies launched an advanced cold gas spray coating system designed to enhance the wear resistance of aerospace components, reducing maintenance costs and improving operational efficiency.

In 2024, Oerlikon Metco introduced a new range of cold gas spray coatings for the automotive industry, focusing on improving thermal conductivity and reducing material degradation in engine components.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Segmentation, by End -Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Cold Gas Spray Coating Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3922

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.