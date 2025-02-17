Navigate Medical Device Regulations in Middle East and North Africa: Essential Training Course on Product Approvals, Classification, and Market Trends – Online Event, March 10-11, 2025

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulations in the Middle East and North Africa Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: March 10-11, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The size of the medical device market in the Middle East has expanded over recent years and this trend is forecast to continue. The growth is due in part to innovations in technology as the majority of Middle Eastern countries are early adopters of technological advancement, which provides opportunities for medical device companies. The regulatory environment in the region is also developing and this annual seminar will provide an essential overview of the key requirements for product approvals for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa.

The programme will focus on the regulatory requirements and developments in individual countries and include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with our expert faculty and other delegates.

Benefits of attending

Gain a valuable introduction to the medical device markets: countries, numbers, economical facts and trends, regulatory environment

Familiarise yourself with medical device regulations in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa

Understand medical devices and their classification

Clarify procedures for company and product registration

Discuss recent developments in the region

Meet, network and share experiences with other industry colleagues

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

The event will be of particular interest to:

Anyone involved in regulatory affairs for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa

Anyone new to the region

Anyone interested in an update of recent developments

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Economic overview

Saudi Arabia

GHC/prequalification GPP

Bahrain

Qatar

Oman

Yemen

Kuwait

UAE

Day 2

Eygpt

Sudan

Algeria

Morocco

Tunisia

Israel

Palestine

Syria

Jordan

Lebanon

Iraq

Iran

Medical device network

