United States Endoscopy Devices Market Size and Share Analysis, Growth Trends and Forecasts 2025-2033 Featuring J&J, Stryker, Boston Scientific, CONMED, Medtronic, Fujifilm, & Smith and Nephew

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Endoscopy Devices Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Endoscopy Devices market is expected to reach US$ 20.76 billion by 2033 from US$ 12.23 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.06% from 2025 to 2033

Rapid developments in imaging technologies, the rise in chronic disease prevalence, the growing use of minimally invasive procedures, the expansion of outpatient care settings, and the increased need for disposable endoscopes to maintain patient safety and infection control are all contributing factors to the market's strong growth.







The growing frequency of chronic diseases that require minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic treatments, including as neurological problems, colorectal cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders, is driving considerable growth in the US market. Continuous technical improvements in endoscopic equipment, such as 3D visualization, AI-assisted diagnostics, and high-definition imaging, are improving procedural accuracy and increasing provider usage.



The growing trend of moving from inpatient treatment and hospital outpatient departments to ASCs, where endoscopic procedures are routinely performed, is another factor propelling the market. The need for invasive surgical procedures with shorter recovery times and less suffering for patients is also rising due to improvements in healthcare facilities, which is propelling the market's expansion. The growing senior population and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases brought on by changing lifestyles are the main causes of the US's increased demand for endoscopic devices.



Growing Obesity and Bariatric Endoscopy Prevalence



The need for endoscopic tools used in bariatric surgeries is being driven by the rising obesity rates in the US. Endoscopic bariatric procedures, such as endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and intragastric balloon implantations, are becoming more popular as less invasive weight-management methods. These methods fit with the growing need for non-surgical weight loss alternatives and are less dangerous than traditional surgical interventions.

Endoscopic bariatric procedures are being used by medical professionals more frequently because of their positive results and quicker recovery periods. Further promoting the use of these procedures and propelling the market for endoscopic devices are increased awareness campaigns and increased insurance reimbursement for obesity-related therapies.



Growing Interest in Throwaway Endoscopes



The need for disposable endoscopes is growing as a result of the increased emphasis on infection control in healthcare. Disposable solutions are being actively supported by regulatory organizations, which is encouraging hospitals and clinics to use them. These gadgets are now more widely available due to improvements in production technology that allow for cost-effective manufacturing without compromising quality. Their ease of use and lower sterilizing requirements complement the growing focus on operational effectiveness in healthcare settings.



AI Integration in Endoscopy Equipment



The United States market is expanding thanks to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopic technology. The FDA authorized ANX Robotica's CapsuleX system on January 3, 2024. It is an AI-powered endoscopy tool that improves small bowel imaging and intends to increase the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostics in gastrointestinal treatment. Additionally, AI-powered endoscopic technologies enhance vision, lowering diagnostic mistakes and facilitating early gastrointestinal problem diagnosis. Due to patient preferences and clinical advantages, there is a growing need for minimally invasive procedures, which these developments support.

Additionally, using AI encourages innovation in the creation of devices, drawing capital and broadening product offerings. The adoption of AI-enabled endoscopy solutions is speeding up as healthcare providers place a higher priority on accuracy and efficiency, which is driving the expansion of the endoscopic equipment market in the United States.



Challenges in the United States Endoscopy Devices Market

Competition and Market Saturation



Companies like Olympus, Medtronic, and Stryker are among the well-known firms that dominate the fiercely competitive US market for endoscopic devices. It is difficult for smaller businesses to succeed because of these big organizations' substantial resources, wide distribution networks, and well-known brands.

When competing on price, quality, or cutting-edge technology, smaller companies frequently find it difficult to set their products apart from the competition. For these businesses to create specialized technologies that meet certain needs or carve out niche markets, innovation is essential. Regulatory obstacles and hefty R&D expenses, however, may make it more difficult for them to effectively compete. Smaller businesses may therefore find it challenging to achieve sustainable growth or acquire a sizable market share in this crowded sector.



Regular Maintenance and Reprocessing



For best results and patient safety, endoscopic devices - especially reusable ones - need to be maintained and sterilized on a regular basis. For healthcare providers, cleaning, disinfecting, and reprocessing these equipments is an expensive and time-consuming procedure. Infections, device failures, or cross-contamination brought on by improper reprocessing can have a serious negative influence on patient outcomes and result in legal ramifications.

Operational costs are further increased by the need for specialized equipment and skilled workers to maintain the high standards of reprocessing and sterilizing. One major obstacle in the endoscopy industry is that healthcare facilities, particularly smaller ones, may find it difficult to afford the resources needed for appropriate maintenance. Some hospitals and clinics use single-use gadgets because of these worries, which can raise overall healthcare expenses even though they are more convenient.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

Boston Scientific

CONMED

Medtronic Plc

Fujifilm Holdings

Smith and Nephew

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $20.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Endoscopy Device Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Hygiene

6.4 By End Users

6.5 By States



7. Product Type

7.1 Endoscopes

7.2 Visualization & Documentation Systems

7.3 Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment

7.4 Accessories

7.5 Other Endoscopy Equipment



8. Application

8.1 Bronchoscopy

8.2 Arthroscopy

8.3 Laparoscopy

8.4 Urology endoscopy

8.5 Neuroendoscopy

8.6 Gastrointestinal endoscopy

8.7 Gynecology endoscopy

8.8 ENT endoscopy

8.9 Others



9. Hygiene

9.1 Single Use

9.2 Reprocessing

9.3 Sterilization



10. End Users

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

10.3 Others



11. States

11.1 California

11.2 Texas

11.3 New York

11.4 Florida

11.5 Illinois

11.6 Pennsylvania

11.7 Ohio

11.8 Georgia

11.9 New Jersey

11.10 Washington

11.11 North Carolina

11.12 Massachusetts

11.13 Virginia

11.14 Michigan

11.15 Maryland

11.16 Colorado

11.17 Tennessee

11.18 Indiana

11.19 Arizona

11.20 Minnesota

11.21 Wisconsin

11.22 Missouri

11.23 Connecticut

11.24 South Carolina

11.25 Oregon

11.26 Louisiana

11.27 Alabama

11.28 Kentucky

11.29 Rest of United States



12. Porter's Five Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc3ldo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment