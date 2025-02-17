[Latest] Global Car Air Freshener Market Size/Share Worth USD 18.4 Billion by 2034 at a 2.19% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Car Air Freshener Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Sprays/Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Candle Air Fresheners, Others), By Application (Residential, Corporate, Cars, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Car Air Freshener Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.1 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 18.4 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 2.19% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Car Air Freshener Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Sales of automotive air fresheners are expected to increase over the next ten years due to consumers’ shifting lifestyles and growing need for indoor air quality. The need for air care solutions that can be used in cars is predicted to rise as pollution levels rise.

Aside from that, the global market would expand due to the strong need for sustainable and environmentally friendly air products that contain odor eliminators, neutralizing odors, and aromatic components.

During the evaluation period, it is expected that demand for automotive air fresheners in the form of gels and cans will increase. The primary reason for growth is that gels and cans have a more consistent aroma and last longer than paper or sprays. For example, the handcrafted fragrance company EKAM debuted a new line of air fresheners in November 2022, including scented sachets, room sprays, and automobile sprays.

The company hopes to address specific issues and problems with its new fresheners. Therefore, it is anticipated that major corporations’ launch of cutting-edge car air fresheners will increase sales worldwide.

Similarly, the most recent Febreze CARstrology Collection was introduced by the American household odor removal firm Febreze in May 2022. It comes with twelve automobile scents that are ideal for matching each sign of the zodiac. By eschewing the new car smell, the company hopes to assist customers in matching the scent of their vehicle with their individuality.

The brand partnered with famous astrologer, broadcaster, best-selling author, and columillionist Aliza Kelly to introduce its latest collection. Kelly considered the requirements and preferences of each astrological sign while examining the dozens of available car fresheners. It is anticipated that such novel ideas presented by well-known businesses will increase market sales.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2025 USD 15.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 18.4 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 14.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 2.19% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Car Air Freshener Market: COVID-19’s Effect

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the market expansion for automotive air fresheners. The demand for automotive air fresheners has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly because non-essential car transportation is limited. Additionally, when the work from home policy spread worldwide, fewer people commuted by car, impacting the automobile air freshener market.

Car Air Freshener Market: Regional Analysis

Europe held the biggest Car Air Freshener Market share in 2024, with 36.2%. Due to growing awareness of indoor air quality, a strong desire for high-end and environmentally friendly products, and the cultural importance of preserving comfortable interior spaces, Europe has the largest market share.

The region’s stringent environmental rules are stimulating innovation in sustainable air fresheners. European consumers’ preference for natural and organic scents reflects the rising desire for ecologically friendly and wellness-focused products.

The hotel and tourism sectors substantially contribute by regularly using air fresheners to improve visitor experiences, while the sophisticated retail infrastructure guarantees broad accessibility. With 85.8% of the market, the US is a major player in the air freshener industry. Its cutting-edge technologies, creative product offerings, and advantageous geographic location are all factors in the region’s growth.

To appeal to consumers who care about the environment, producers are being encouraged to incorporate eco-friendly elements like natural essential oils and biodegradable packaging with an increased emphasis on sustainable solutions.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Car Air Freshener market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Car Air Freshener market forward?

What are the Car Air Freshener Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Car Air Freshener Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Car Air Freshener market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Car Air Freshener Market: Dynamics

The market expansion for automotive air fresheners is being significantly fueled by customers’ shifting lifestyles and growing need for indoor air quality. The demand for automotive air fresheners is rising because of the rising air pollution levels and the associated need for air care products that may be used in cars.

The market is also expanding due to the public’s increasing desire for eco-friendly and sustainable products, odor-neutralizing agents, and aromatic chemicals. The industry offers various sanitation and hygiene goods intended to improve indoor air quality and create a pleasing atmosphere.

Aerosol sprays, plug-in devices, gels, room air fresheners, and other alternatives, including incense, dhoops, and candles, are among the many kinds of air care items available in this industry. Indoor areas such as kitchens, dining rooms, and living rooms are becoming crucial places to employ air fresheners.

With a wide variety of aromas to fit personal tastes, the fragrance business contributes significantly to meeting the rising demand for these goods. Ambiance and aesthetics are becoming increasingly crucial considerations when choosing air fresheners. Customers want items that improve the overall aesthetics of their indoor areas and eliminate odours. Plug-in devices and aerosol sprays offer a practical way to keep indoor air fresh and comfortable.

List of the prominent players in the Car Air Freshener Market:

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

SC Johnson

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc

Energizer Brands

T. CORPORATION

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Procter & Gamble

LIBY Group co ltd

Amway Corp

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

ADA ELECTROTECH (XIAMEN) CO. LTD

Air Delights Inc.

Julius Sämann Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Marcus International

Beaumont Products Inc.

Dabur

Others

The Car Air Freshener Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Sprays/Aerosols

Electric Air Fresheners

Gel Air Fresheners

Candle Air Fresheners

Others

By Application

Residential

Corporate

Cars

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

