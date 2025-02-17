Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size to Scale USD 27.16 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preparative and process chromatography market size was valued at USD 11.36 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 24.89 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview

Chromatography is a biophysical method used to identify, separate, and purify a mixture in order to examine its constituent parts. A flexible technique that is frequently employed in the fine chemical and pharmaceutical sectors is preparative chromatography. The manufacturing of vaccines also makes use of chromatography. In recent years, one of the most crucial analytical techniques for identifying and measuring a drug and its metabolites in the medical profession has been chromatography. Drugs can be distinguished based on their properties and forms of interactions using a variety of chromatographic techniques.

Chromatography is a vital technique that bridges the gap between scientific discovery and real-world application in a variety of sectors. Chromatography's accuracy and adaptability make it a vital component of contemporary technology and research, from protecting pharmaceutical medications and guaranteeing the quality of food and beverages to promoting environmental safety, forensics, and molecular biology.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Rising cases of diabetes

The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 463 million persons worldwide have diabetes in 2019, and that number will increase to 700 million by 2045. Since the amount of insulin required to treat type 2 diabetes will increase by more than 20% over the next 12 years, there is an increasing demand for the drug. In China, India, and the United States, over half of people between the ages of 20 and 79 have type 2 diabetes. By 2030, these figures are predicted to skyrocket to over 500 million in these nations.

Technological advancements

Advances in technology have greatly improved preparative and process chromatography's accuracy, scalability, and efficiency. The purification process has been simplified by the advent of automated and high-throughput chromatography systems, which have improved yield and reproducibility while requiring less time and labor. More complicated combinations can now be purified with higher degrees of purity because of advancements in stationary phase materials, such as the use of sophisticated resins and membranes, which have improved the selectivity and capacity of chromatographic columns. It is now easier to optimize separation, adjust process parameters, and lower the chance of contamination or product loss thanks to the integration of real-time monitoring and control systems.

Market Opportunity

The Japanese business Shimadzu Corporation is dedicated to developing cutting-edge research and technology for analytical and measurement devices, such as mass spectrometry and chromatography. In the first quarter of 2024, net sales came to 116,938 million yen. Additionally, it declared a 17.3% operating profit. In contrast, FY 2023 net sales came to 511.9 billion yen.



Regional Insights

The rise in the usage of biopharmaceuticals is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market in 2024. Demand for preparative and process chromatography has expanded as a result of the region's strong healthcare system, high disposable income, high penetration and adoption rate for biopharmaceutical goods, and growing health consciousness. Further expected to fuel market expansion is the region's growing elderly population, which is contributing to an increase in the prevalence of target diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc.

Additionally, there are changes in the adult population's lifestyle, including increased use of alcohol and tobacco, a lack of physical activity, an inactive work life, and eating patterns that include consuming large amounts of sugar and saturated fats. Diabetes, heart disease, and other illnesses are made more likely by these conditions. As a result, it is anticipated that the market will grow in the next years due to the increased burden of target diseases. As a result, these elements support faster regional market expansion.

Expansion of the pharma industry is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing preparative and process chromatography market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical manufacturing is expanding, especially in countries like China and India, which is driving demand. Because they value scalable, cost-effective chromatographic solutions, emerging markets are a hive of market expansion. Furthermore, the region is witnessing an increase in research and development initiatives, technological advancements, and a growing comprehension of the benefits of chromatography in bioprocessing, all of which are propelling market trends.

In November 2024, Sepragen Corporation, a US-based producer of cutting-edge bioprocess chromatography equipment, and Shimadzu Corporation formed a strategic alliance. Shimadzu now has the only right to sell and service Sepragen's products throughout Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia as a result of this partnership. The collaboration marks Shimadzu's entry into the biopharmaceutical industry and is anticipated to boost the market for preparative and process chromatography, given the rising need for purification technologies in the production of gene therapy medications and biopharmaceutical vaccines.



Market Segmentation

By type, the liquid chromatography segment dominated the preparative and process chromatography market in 2024. HPLC, or high-performance liquid chromatography, is a crucial analytical method used in the pharmaceutical sector. Drug development, quality assurance, stability testing, bioavailability research, impurity profiling, cleaning validation, and regulatory compliance are among its uses. The safety, efficacy, and superior quality of pharmaceutical goods are guaranteed by the precision, accuracy, and dependability of HPLC.

By type, the hydrophobic interaction chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Because it offers an extra layer of separation based on the hydrophobic properties of the proteins, HIC is very helpful for separating proteins with similar charges or sizes. Additionally, it can be used to eliminate impurities from protein samples or purify proteins from complicated mixtures such as cell lysates or culture supernatants.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the preparative and process chromatography market in 2024. The most common method used in the pharmaceutical industry is chromatography. All manufactured goods in the pharmaceutical sector must be of the highest caliber in order to minimize patient danger. Throughout the development process, researchers, producers, and developers utilize a variety of technological tools and analytical methods, such as chromatography, to ensure that products meet specific criteria.

By end-use, the biotechnology segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In the realm of biotechnology, chromatography has grown in importance because of its capacity to identify the presence of molecules, including protein, lipids, carbs, vitamins, and nucleic acids. The latter has gained a lot of attention in the biopharmaceutical industry because protein is frequently a sought-after ingredient in many medications and dietary supplements.

Competitive Landscape

Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Gilson, GL Sciences, Jasco, Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Tecan, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waters Corporation.

Recent Developments

In November 2024 , TetraScience announced the release of Chromatography Insights, the first and only global chromatography dashboard in the biopharmaceutical sector that effortlessly integrates data from any Chromatography Data System (CDS) provider. In the process of developing and producing new medications, chromatography data accounts for over half of all analytical data.

, TetraScience announced the release of Chromatography Insights, the first and only global chromatography dashboard in the biopharmaceutical sector that effortlessly integrates data from any Chromatography Data System (CDS) provider. In the process of developing and producing new medications, chromatography data accounts for over half of all analytical data. In April 2024 , with new features that tackle the analytical and operational difficulties of biopharma quality control (QC) labs, Waters Corporation announced the release of the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System. Advanced bio-separation technology and integrated instrument intelligence features are included in the new HPLC system.

, with new features that tackle the analytical and operational difficulties of biopharma quality control (QC) labs, Waters Corporation announced the release of the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System. Advanced bio-separation technology and integrated instrument intelligence features are included in the new HPLC system. In January 2024, the establishment of PhenoAcademy was proudly announced by Phenomenex Inc., a world leader in the development and production of cutting-edge technology for the separation sciences. The goal of this useful, step-by-step online course is to enable researchers and chemists to improve their chromatography abilities.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Process Chromatography System Multi-Use Batch Chromatography Systems Single-Use Batch Chromatography Systems Continuous Chromatography Systems Consumables Reagents Resins Affinity Resins Ion-Exchange Resins Size-Exclusion Resins Hydrophobic Interaction Resins Reversed Phase Resins Mixed Mode/Multi-Mode Resins Columns Prepacked Columns Automated Columns Manual Columns Service

Preparative Chromatography System Semi-Preparative Chromatography Systems Other Systems Consumables Reagents Resins Affinity Resins Ion-Exchange Resins Size-Exclusion Resins Hydrophobic Interaction Resins Reversed Phase Resins Mixed Mode/Multi-Mode Resins Columns Prepacked Columns Empty Columns Service



By Type

Liquid Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Paper Chromatography

Gel-Permeation (Molecular Sieve) Chromatography

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Food

Nutraceutical

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





