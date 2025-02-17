Dr. Scott Kamelle of Advocate Aurora Health Honored as One of MKE Lifestyle Magazine's Best Physicians of 2025

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Scott Kamelle, a renowned leader in Gynecologic Oncology, has been named one of MKE Lifestyle Magazine’s Best Physicians of 2025, celebrating his unwavering commitment to excellence, compassionate care, and groundbreaking contributions to women’s health.

This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Scott Kamelle’s dedication to advancing the treatment of ovarian and uterine cancers, as well as his impactful research in areas like ovarian carcinoma and HPV prevalence. Known for his patient-centered approach, Dr. Scott Kamelle has consistently redefined standards in gynecologic oncology, earning him the respect and admiration of both his peers and patients.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by MKE Lifestyle Magazine. This achievement is a testament to the incredible team I’ve worked alongside and the courageous patients who inspire me every day,” said Dr. Kamelle.

Dr. Kamelle’s illustrious career includes:

Serving as an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine.

at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine. Chairing Aurora Health Care’s Robotic Steering Committee for over a decade , where he pioneered advancements in robotic-assisted surgeries.

, where he pioneered advancements in robotic-assisted surgeries. Leading as the Director of Gynecologic Oncology at Aurora Health Care, Milwaukee.



With academic roots at the University of California, Berkeley, and a medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Scott Kamelle has forged a career defined by both innovation and compassion. His advanced training at the University of Pennsylvania and University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center laid the foundation for his tireless efforts to improve outcomes for women battling gynecologic cancers.

Beyond his clinical and surgical expertise, Dr. Scott Kamelle is a passionate advocate for education and research. His dedication has empowered survivors, fostered community engagement, and driven impactful changes in healthcare practices.

As MKE Lifestyle Magazine celebrates the Best Physicians of 2025, Dr. Scott Kamelle’s recognition serves as a beacon of inspiration, reflecting his enduring impact on the medical community and his unwavering commitment to women’s health.

