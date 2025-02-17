Yael Eckstein, IFCJ President, Announces Completion of 2024 Salary and Compensation Audit

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) , a global nonprofit dedicated to humanitarian aid and strengthening Christian-Jewish relations, has completed its 2024 Salary and Compensation Audit. The independent audit, conducted by Willis Towers Watson (WTW), provides a comprehensive evaluation of executive compensation to ensure alignment with industry standards and responsible financial stewardship.

WTW, a global leader in advisory, brokering, and HR solutions, assessed total remuneration for four key executive positions, including IFCJ’s President and CEO. The review examined base salaries and total cash compensation, incorporating annual incentive awards, to benchmark IFCJ’s pay structures against those of comparable nonprofit organizations.

The audit confirmed that IFCJ’s compensation practices are fair, competitive, and in line with best practices within the nonprofit sector.

"Financial accountability and responsible donor stewardship are at the core of our mission," said Robin Van Etten, IFCJ’s U.S. CEO and Global Chief Operating Officer. "This audit reaffirms our commitment to transparency, ensuring that our compensation structures—particularly for our President and CEO, Yael Eckstein—remain competitive while reflecting the values and responsibilities of our organization."

The analysis considered multiple data points, including:

Compensation benchmarks from recognized salary surveys and industry sources

Role-specific responsibilities and nonprofit sector trends

Financial indicators, including IFCJ’s 2024 budgeted revenue

Adjustments for inflation and projected nonprofit executive merit increases

The audit findings further demonstrate IFCJ’s commitment to maintaining transparency and ethical financial practices.

"Trust is the foundation of our work, and this independent review reinforces our dedication to managing donor contributions responsibly," said Yael Eckstein, IFCJ’s President and CEO. "We remain focused on our mission to provide humanitarian aid, support Israel, and build bridges between Christian and Jewish communities worldwide."

Detailed financial reports and audited statements for IFCJ are available upon request through IFCJ’s Donor Services Department at (800) 486-8844.

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For over 40 years, IFCJ has been a leading nonprofit fostering cooperation between Christians and Jews while providing critical aid to Israel and Jewish communities worldwide. In 2023, IFCJ provided humanitarian assistance to over two million people, supported aliyah efforts, and strengthened Israel’s security infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.ifcj.org.

About Yael Eckstein

As President and CEO of IFCJ, Yael Eckstein leads the organization’s global efforts, oversees programs, and serves as its international spokesperson. A respected leader in the nonprofit sector, she has been recognized on multiple occasions as one of the "50 Most Influential Jews" by The Jerusalem Post and is a recipient of the publication’s Humanitarian Award. Yael resides in Israel with her family.

