RAMSAY SANTE : closing repricing 250217

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 17 February 2025

Ramsay Santé has successfully repriced its €1,025m TLB4 and extended for 2 years its €425m TLB3, both merged in a new single Term Loan B5

Ramsay Santé today announced that it has repriced its €1,025m TLB4 from E+4.00% to E+3.25% / 100 OID (same maturity, i.e. August 2031).

Simultaneously, the group has extended for 2 years the maturity of its former €425m TLB3 from August 2029 to August 2031 (same margin, i.e. E+3.25%).

Consequently, TLB3 and TLB4 have been merged into a new single Term Loan B5 of €1,450m maturing August 2031, priced at E+3.25%.

Through this transaction, Ramsay Santé has managed to optimize its cost of debt and further extend its debt maturities.

This transaction was arranged by BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB as Physical Bookrunners.





About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 9,300 practitioners to treat more than 12 million patients per year in its 465 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health.

Legally, Ramsay Santé is a mission-driven company committed to constantly improving the health of all patients through innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group contributes to public health service missions and the healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant dedication of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to ensuring the entire patient care journey, from prevention to follow-up care.

Every year, the group invests over 200 million euros to support the evolution and diversity of care pathways, in medical, hospital, digital, and administrative aspects. Through this commitment, our Group enhances access to care for all, commits to provides best-in-class healthcare, systematically engages in dialogue with stakeholders and strives to protect the planet to improve health.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RamsaySante

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ramsaysante

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RamsaySante

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ramsaysante

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RamsaySante

Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471

Website: www.ramsaysante.fr

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

Tel. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tel. +33 1 87 86 22 11

clement.lafaix@ramsaysante.fr brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr

Attachment