TAC Security Acquires CyberScope Europe-Based Web3 Security Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAC Security, a NSE Listed (NSE:TAC) global leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has announced its acquisition of CyberScope, a premier Web3 security firm specializing in smart contract audits, crypto security audit and blockchain vulnerability assessments. This strategic acquisition solidifies TAC Security’s dominance in Web3 security, positioning the company as the undisputed leader in securing blockchain ecosystems.

CyberScope, known for its successful track record of 2,780 audits and $134 billion in secured assets, has become an industry pioneer in Web3 security. This acquisition accelerates TAC Security’s global expansion, adding smart contract audit to its vulnerability management portfolio and extending its European footprint. With over 6,000 clients worldwide and a target of 10,000 by 2026, the combined company will offer integrated vulnerability management solutions across Web3 and cybersecurity markets, providing unmatched protection for blockchain-based applications.

As part of the deal, CyberScope’s suite of security tools will be seamlessly integrated into TAC Security’s platform. Additionally, CyberScope’s smart contract audit services are now integrated into TAC Security’s ESOF, making it the first vulnerability management company globally to offer Web3 security and smart contract audits.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security, commented, “The acquisition of CyberScope propels us toward becoming the world’s largest vulnerability management company. With their expertise in smart contract audits and a global client base, we are on track to achieve our goal of 10,000 clients by 2026. As Web3 security becomes increasingly critical, this acquisition strengthens our position as a leader in blockchain security.”

This acquisition is a major milestone for TAC Security’s growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to offering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to its expanding global client base.

About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – Symbol - NSE: TAC

TAC Security, is a publicly listed cybersecurity company that made headlines with its oversubscribed IPO worth $1 billion. TAC Security’s flagship product, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), excels in cyber scoring, cyber risk quantification, and leveraging advanced AI for vulnerability assessment and penetration testing.



TAC Security holds prestigious certifications like CREST and ISO 27001 and partners with tech giants for ADA’s CASA. Serving a diverse global clientele, TAC Security is committed to innovation and excellence in cyber security for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and Governments Globally.



For more information, visit https://tacsecurity.com/

