Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 62,123 Ageas shares in the period from 10-02-2025 until 14-02-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 10-02-2025 8,076 408,954 50.64 50.35 50.95 11-02-2025 13,047 662,511 50.78 50.65 50.90 12-02-2025 17,000 861,982 50.70 50.55 51.00 13-02-2025 7,000 354,731 50.68 50.55 50.90 14-02-2025 17,000 855,650 50.33 50.00 50.65 Total 62,123 3,143,828 50.61 50.00 51.00

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,044,714 shares for a total amount of EUR 98,347,615. This corresponds to 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment