Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 62,123 Ageas shares in the period from 10-02-2025 until 14-02-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|10-02-2025
|8,076
|408,954
|50.64
|50.35
|50.95
|11-02-2025
|13,047
|662,511
|50.78
|50.65
|50.90
|12-02-2025
|17,000
|861,982
|50.70
|50.55
|51.00
|13-02-2025
|7,000
|354,731
|50.68
|50.55
|50.90
|14-02-2025
|17,000
|855,650
|50.33
|50.00
|50.65
|Total
|62,123
|3,143,828
|50.61
|50.00
|51.00
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,044,714 shares for a total amount of EUR 98,347,615. This corresponds to 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
