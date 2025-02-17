Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 62,123 Ageas shares in the period from 10-02-2025 until 14-02-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
10-02-20258,076408,95450.6450.3550.95
11-02-202513,047662,51150.7850.6550.90
12-02-202517,000861,98250.7050.5551.00
13-02-20257,000354,73150.6850.5550.90
14-02-202517,000855,65050.3350.0050.65
Total62,1233,143,82850.6150.0051.00

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,044,714 shares for a total amount of EUR 98,347,615. This corresponds to 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

