IBEW Ratifies New CN Collective Agreement

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its new four-year tentative collective agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW) was formally ratified by employees on Friday, February 14, 2025. The union represents approximately 750 Signals and Communications employees at CN in Canada.

“The ratification of this agreement by our employees with the IBEW union represents a mutually beneficial outcome. This is what we strive for in the collective bargaining process, allowing us to continue delivering safe, efficient, and reliable service to our customers and the communities where we operate."

- Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Network Operating Officer, CN

This new four-year agreement includes 3% wage increases annually. It expires on December 31st, 2028.

