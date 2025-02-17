Umicore - Transparency notification by Bank of America Corp.





Transparency notification by

Bank of America Corp.

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified by Bank of America Corp. that it has crossed the legal threshold of 3% for the direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments upwards on February 11th 2025.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of Bank of America Corp. stands at 3.01%.

Summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 11 February 2025 12 February 2025 0.37 % 2.64 % 3.01 %





Notification from Bank of America Corp.:

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 12 February 2025

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 11 February 2025

Threshold of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corp.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.





