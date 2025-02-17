Goat Milk Market Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033, Featuring Ausnutria Dairy Corporation, AVH Dairy Trade, Goat Partners International, Granarolo, Meyenberg, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Goat Milk Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The goat milk market is forecast to reach US$ 18.28 billion 2033 from US$ 12.34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.46% from 2025 to 2033. Growing consumer preference for dairy substitutes, growing health consciousness, increased lactose intolerance, desire for organic products, and nutritional advantages are all factors propelling the goat milk market's expansion.







Growth Drivers for the Goat Milk Market

High prevalence of lactose intolerance worldwide



The market for goat milk products is significantly influenced by the prevalence of lactose intolerance worldwide. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that lactose intolerance affects around 65% of people worldwide, with over 70% of people in East Asia having the highest prevalence. It is anticipated that the number of people who are lactose intolerant would rise from 1.1 billion in 2022 to 1.2 billion by 2024.



Goat milk products, which are thought to be a healthier and easier-to-digest substitute for conventional cow milk products, are becoming more and more popular as lactose sensitivity increases. For people who are lactose intolerant, goat milk is a desirable alternative because it naturally contains less lactose than cow milk. Raw or unfortified goat milk has a lower lactose content than the amounts often found in 2% cow milk, according to Woolwich Dairy, a Canadian company that sources goat milk from more than 200 farms.



Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to growing awareness of lactose intolerance and the health advantages of goat milk products, especially in areas where the condition is highly prevalent. Because of its high incidence of lactose intolerance, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the biggest revenue share. It is anticipated that the market for goat milk products would increase globally as more customers look for options that meet their health demands.



Organic and Natural Preferences



The market for goat milk is expanding significantly due to consumer preferences for natural and organic products. Customers are looking for items free of chemicals, hormones, and artificial additives as they become more health conscious. These preferences are supported by goat milk, which is frequently promoted as a healthier, more natural substitute for cow's milk. Because goat milk is easier to digest, has a superior nutritional profile, and doesn't include artificial additives, many customers consider it to be a healthier choice. Organic goat milk, which is seen as a high-end, environmentally responsible option, is growing in popularity because to the growing demand for organic food items, especially in developed markets.



Health Benefits



One of the main factors propelling the goat milk market's expansion is its health benefits. Because goat milk has smaller fat globules and a different protein structure than cow's milk, it is frequently thought to be simpler to digest. Goat milk is also rich in important minerals including calcium, protein, and vitamins. It is a well-liked option for people with lactose intolerance or milk allergies because it also has less allergens. Goat milk is becoming more and more well-known as a wholesome, gastrointestinal-friendly substitute as consumers become more conscious of its health benefits.



Challenges in the Goat Milk Market

Limited Supply



One major issue facing the goat milk market is the scarcity of supply. Because goats are more expensive to raise and produce less milk than cows, goat milk production is often lower. This makes it more difficult to satisfy the rising demand, particularly in areas where goat rearing is less widespread. Because goat farming is small-scale, supply problems are made worse, which could result in shortages and increased costs for consumers looking to purchase goat milk products.



Competition from Other Alternatives



The market for goat milk is challenged by competition from various dairy substitutes. Customers looking for dairy-free or lactose-free solutions have several options thanks to the growing popularity of plant-based milks including almond, soy, and oat. These plant-based substitutes frequently have lower production costs and satisfy consumers who are becoming more vegan and ecologically conscientious. Goat milk must therefore contend with fierce competition to secure a sizeable portion of the market for dairy substitutes.



Goat Milk Market Overview by Regions



There is regional variance in the goat milk market. Goat milk is widely consumed throughout Europe, especially in France and Greece, due to its traditional use and the health consciousness of its users. Growing lactose intolerance and demand for dairy substitutes are driving expansion in North America. Goat milk is becoming more popular in Asia-Pacific, especially in China and India, because of its alleged health advantages. Since goat milk is a staple in many cultures, there is also a high demand in the Middle East and Africa.



United States Goat Milk Market

The market for goat milk in the US is expanding quickly due to rising knowledge of the nutritional content and digestibility of goat milk, among other health advantages. Infants and toddlers are now part of the market for items made from goat milk, in addition to adults. This pattern is reflected in notable developments in 2023 and 2024: With the launch of its Goat Milk Infant and Toddler Formula line in August 2023, Kendamil gave kids a fresh, gentle alternative that capitalizes on the qualities of goat milk that have been scientifically proven. Parents searching for natural substitutes for formulas made with cow's milk are catered to by this launch. Kabrita released the first and only newborn formula made from goat milk that was approved by the FDA for an extended period of time in the United States in January 2024. This FDA approval ensures product availability and consistency, giving parents peace of mind about the product's long-term viability. This action increases the market share of products made from goat milk in the United States, particularly for people who are lactose intolerant or allergic to cow's milk.

The market for goat milk is developing in the United States as a result of these advancements as well as rising consumer preference for natural, organic alternatives.

United Kingdom Goat Milk Market

The market for goat milk in the UK is expanding steadily due to rising consumer demand for dairy substitutes and health-conscious goods. Because of its nutritional value and ease of digestion, goat milk is a popular option for people who are lactose intolerant or allergic to cow's milk. Furthermore, there is a growing market for natural and organic goat milk products. Traditional consumption as well as rising interest in formulas made with goat milk and dairy substitutes boost the market.

India Goat Milk Market

India's goat milk market is growing as more people become aware of its nutritional value and its digestibility, among other health advantages. Due to its therapeutic qualities, goat milk is frequently chosen in rural regions and is frequently used as an element in conventional treatments. The demand for natural and organic food items, such as goat milk, is rising along with urbanization. The market is further driven by rising lactose intolerance and the growing demand for dairy substitutes. Furthermore, because goat farming is so common in India, there is a very plentiful supply, which helps to meet the rising demand for goat milk and its derivatives.

Saudi Arabia Goat Milk Market

The market for goat milk in Saudi Arabia is expanding because traditional diets, especially in rural regions, strongly favor goat milk. Demand in urban areas is being driven by growing knowledge of its health benefits, which include improved digestibility and higher nutritional content. Goat milk is also gaining popularity as a substitute for cow's milk due to the population's growing lactose sensitivity. Additionally, local production supports the market, guaranteeing a consistent supply of goat milk and other goods.

Company Analysis

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.

AVH Dairy Trade B.V.

Goat Partners International

Granarolo S.p.A.

Meyenberg

Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

St Helen's Farm.

