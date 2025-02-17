Europe's Liquid Biopsy Market Predicted to Surge, Forecasted to Reach $5.58 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Liquid Biopsy Market: Focus on End User and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European liquid biopsy market, valued at $1.24 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $5.58 billion by 2033, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 18.18% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

In Europe, liquid biopsy is a new non-invasive diagnostic technique that is transforming cancer detection and surveillance. This method has the potential to early detect cancer recurrence or evaluate treatment responses, and it provides real-time monitoring with minimal invasiveness. The growing prevalence of cancer, rising research publications, and clinical trials are some of the factors driving the growth of the liquid biopsy market. These factors are creating higher demand for liquid biopsy tests and products. More innovative and efficient tests have been developed more quickly as a result of the growing preference for minimally invasive cancer detection methods.



The market's growth has also been greatly aided by government initiatives aimed at improving cancer detection and treatment management. Because liquid biopsy products are widely accessible through a variety of distribution channels, such as online platforms and retail stores, is enhancing accessibility and ensuring a broader reach to consumers across Europe. These combined factors are helping the liquid biopsy market in Europe gain significant traction, supporting the transition to more efficient and accessible cancer detection solutions.



The market for liquid biopsies in Europe is expanding significantly as a non-invasive diagnostic technique that is revolutionizing cancer monitoring and detection. A potent substitute for conventional biopsy techniques, liquid biopsy examines blood samples for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), RNA, and exosomes. Its use in oncology is being fueled by its capacity to offer real-time monitoring, identify early cancer recurrence, and evaluate the effectiveness of treatment.



The growing incidence of cancer throughout Europe, the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques, and continuous improvements in research and clinical trials are some of the factors driving this market's growth. As liquid biopsy technology advances, it supports personalized medicine strategies and allows early cancer detection at more treatable stages. Furthermore, the expansion of liquid biopsy applications extends beyond oncology, including uses in cardiology, neurology, and infectious diseases.



Government programs and regulatory assistance aimed at advancing the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and enhancing cancer diagnostics are also driving the European market. Further propelling market expansion are partnerships between academia, healthcare providers, and industry leaders, as well as increased research funding. The expansion of distribution channels, such as retail stores and internet platforms, is making liquid biopsy products more widely available to patients and healthcare providers throughout Europe.



Competitive Strategy:

Europe's liquid biopsy market is highly fragmented, with many smaller and private companies constantly entering the market. Key players in the liquid biopsy market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products and services.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Dxcover

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GENinCode Plc (Abcodia Ltd.)

QIAGEN

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Europe





1 Market

1.1 Market Trends

1.1.1 Increasing Product Launches in the Market

1.1.2 Growing Funding by the Key Players in the Market

1.2 Supply Chain Analysis: Europe Liquid Biopsy Market

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Europe Liquid Biopsy Market

1.5 Recently Launched Product/Services

1.6 Reimbursement Scenario

1.7 Financing Scenario

1.7.1 Key Players Patent Portfolio

1.7.2 Key Players Stratification as per Raised Financing Value

1.7.3 Key Players Financing Analysis (by Company)

1.8 Product Mapping Analysis

1.9 Total Addressable Market and Penetration

1.10 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market: Stakeholder Analysis (N=30)

1.11 Liquid Biopsy Government Initiatives

1.12 Market Dynamics Overview

1.12.1 Market Drivers

1.12.1.1 Rising Burden of Cancer

1.12.1.2 Growing Research Publications and Clinical Trials in Liquid Biopsy

1.12.1.3 Growing Adoption and Demand of Minimally Invasive Cancer Detection Methods

1.12.2 Market Restraints

1.12.2.1 Technical Limitations in Liquid Biopsy

1.12.2.2 Uncertain Reimbursement and Recommendations for Liquid Biopsy Tests

1.12.3 Market Opportunities

1.12.3.1 Integration of AI in Liquid Biopsy

1.12.3.2 Use of Liquid Biopsy for Precision Medicine in Oncology



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Regional Overview

2.1.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.1.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.1.4 Test Volume

2.1.5 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.6 Germany

2.1.7 U.K.

2.1.8 France

2.1.9 Italy

2.1.10 Spain

2.1.11 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Dxcover Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GENinCode Plc (Abcodia Ltd.)

QIAGEN N.V.

