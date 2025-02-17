East Texas A&M Earns Coveted R2 Research Institution Status in Carnegie Classification

Commerce, TX, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Texas A&M University is proud to announce its designation as a Research 2 (R2) institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. This recognition highlights the university's commitment to research and innovation, placing it among an elite group of leading research institutions within The Texas A&M University System and nationwide. The R2: High Spending and Doctorate Production designation took effect on February 13.

“This prestigious designation for East Texas A&M University shows that investing in faculty and facilities really pays off,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “This is the return on investments made by the Texas Legislature and the Texas A&M System's Board of Regents. This success reflects a focus on growing research budgets at all 11 universities in the Texas A&M System.”

Strengthening Research and Academics

Dr. Brent Donham, vice president for Research and Economic Development at East Texas A&M, said the R2 designation is highly beneficial to the university. It signals to the higher education community that East Texas A&M is committed to scholarly research and provides valuable research-oriented opportunities, support and funding. In this way, the designation can help East Texas A&M attract and retain expert faculty and enhance students' classroom experiences through access to cutting-edge knowledge and opportunities.

Dr. Mark Rudin, East Texas A&M president, added that the university is committed to elevating research for many reasons, but enhanced student learning is at the forefront. He said hands-on research provides valuable opportunities for students in the classroom and beyond.

“There are incredible opportunities for student learning in the studio, in the field, in the lab…all part of a student's academic career. And so, student learning is at the forefront of why we want to increase research at our university,” Rudin said.

Qualifying as an R2 Institution

To qualify as an R2 institution, East Texas A&M met several requirements, including:

Awarding at least 20 research doctoral degrees annually as reported to the National Center for Education Statistics Integrated Postsecondary Education Data Systems (IPEDS). East Texas A&M awarded an average of 64 research doctoral degrees from 2020 to 2023.

Demonstrating at least $5 million in total annual research and development expenditures as reported through the National Science Foundation Higher Education Research & Development (HERD) survey. East Texas A&M marked over $7 million in total research expenditures in 2023, the highest amount in the school's history.

Donham, along with faculty, staff and administrators, spent several years positioning East Texas A&M for the R2 designation. Their efforts included educating faculty and staff to identify research and grant opportunities, strengthening the university's research infrastructure to better track projects and expenditures, and increasing support for faculty engaged in research.

In 2025, there are only 139 R2 institutions, with 16 in Texas. East Texas A&M joins Prairie View A&M University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as an R2 institution in the Texas A&M System.

Understanding the Carnegie Classification System

The Carnegie Classification system was created in 1973 to support its research and policy analysis program. The system categorizes colleges, universities and other higher education institutions in the U.S. according to the types of degrees they offer and their research focuses.

It identifies groups of comparable institutions among the thousands of colleges and universities in the U.S. The categorization is primarily used for scholarly purposes, enabling researchers to conduct focused higher-education research using Carnegie's classification system.

Carnegie evaluates institutions every three years for the following research activity designations:

Research 1: Very High Spending and Doctorate Production

Research 2: High Spending and Doctorate Production

Donham said East Texas A&M's Research 2 designation reflects the quality and commitment of the university community.

“Receiving the R2 designation demonstrates a commitment from the university to elevate research, but just as important, it speaks to the quality of our faculty and research support staff,” he said.

Celebrating Research Excellence

President Rudin and the university hosted a special ceremony at the Rayburn Student Center on Friday, February 14, to celebrate this milestone.

Several special guests attended the event, including:

Dr. James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs | Texas A&M University System

Dr. David Staack, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research | Texas A&M University System

Dr. Stacy Pritt, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Research Compliance Officer | Texas A&M University System

Dr. Sharmila Pathikonda, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Director for Research Development | Texas A&M University System

Meredith Noto, Director of System Research Compliance | Texas A&M University System

Kathryn Cavanaugh, Associate Director of System Research Compliance Training & Development | Texas A&M University System

Ms. Natalie Steinsholt, Deputy District Director, Congressman Keith Self (TX-03)

Dr. Keith McFarland, Former President | East Texas A&M University

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor James Hallmark said, “East Texas A&M University will continue to grow, innovate and engage in meaningful research that changes the world…”

