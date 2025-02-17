Black Girl Vitamins Launches “Sisterhood in Self-Care” Nationwide Campaign for Black History Month

Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Empowering Health and Self-Care Through Targeted Supplements and Holistic Wellness Support For The Unique Nutritional Needs of Black Women

In celebration of Black History Month, Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), the pioneering wellness brand dedicated to Black women’s health that has helped over 200 thousand black women in the US, is introducing “Sisterhood in Self-Care” as the theme for 2025’s Black History Month initiatives. This year’s theme flips the narrative of the “superwoman” archetype, encouraging Black women to nurture themselves and each other through shared wellness practices. Throughout February, BGV will host fitness classes led by Black women instructors across cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Durham, Detroit and Chicago, educational webinars featuring licensed practitioners discussing critical health issues such as fibroids and PCOS, and offer an exclusive “Sis Self-Care” Box for any purchase above $60 on their website.

Black History Month serves as a poignant reminder of health disparities Black women face, such as vitamin D and iron deficiencies often overlooked in healthcare. Through its products and initiatives, BGV empowers Black women to prioritize their health while honoring the legacy of Black medical pioneers who advanced equitable care.

Empowering Wellness with Targeted Supplements

BGV offers a range of products designed to support overall wellness, including energy-boosting supplements and skin, hair, and nail care. Their Vitamin D3 supplements address the higher risk of deficiency among Black women, who are more susceptible due to melanin-rich skin, helping to support bone health, immunity, and vitality. Additionally, the brand’s Iron Gummies are specifically formulated to combat iron deficiency, common among menstruating or pregnant Black women, helping reduce fatigue, dizziness, and poor concentration. These products, alongside BGV’s other offers, work together to support optimal health and well-being every day.

A Commitment to Holistic Health

Beyond supplements, BGV encourages Black women to embrace a holistic health approach, incorporating regular exercise, balanced diets, hydration, and stress management. By combining premium vitamins with these wellness practices, BGV is a comprehensive and reliable resource for women looking to improve their health and well-being. BGV continues to lead the way in promoting wellness in the Black community, offering both products and educational support to help women thrive in their health journeys.

Celebrating Black History Month

This year’s celebration features nationwide in-person fitness classes and educational webinars designed to empower Black women while fostering connections within the community.

The fitness classes will take place in several cities, led by inspiring Black women instructors:

Atlanta (2/8/25) at Just Work Fitness

at Just Work Fitness Dallas (2/9/25) at Body x Lee

at Body x Lee Durham (2/15/25) at Prevailing Pilates

at Prevailing Pilates Detroit (2/21/25) at Confitdance

at Confitdance Chicago (2/23/25) at Amberoics

Participants at these events will enjoy a dynamic workout experience while receiving raffles, free vitamins, and samples from other brands, including TGIN, Black Girl Sunscreen, BLK and Bold, and Aunt Jackie’s Curls&Coils. Subscribing for these events





In addition, BGV is hosting three live educational webinars featuring licensed Black women practitioners, who are also BGV medical advisors, who will address pressing health topics:

Fibroids (2/6): Led by Dr. C. Nicole Swiner

Led by Dr. C. Nicole Swiner PCOS (2/12): Led by Dr. Standifer-Barrett

Led by Dr. Standifer-Barrett Debunking Health Scams (2/17): Led by Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke

Led by Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke Online Fitness Class (2/27 6:30 PM ET)

BGV is offering an exclusive “Sis Self-Care” Box this Black History Month to customers who spend $60 or more will receive this curated gift, which includes free vitamin pouches to share with another woman, postcards honoring the contributions of Black medical pioneers, and recipes featuring the brand’s bestselling collagen powder.

By uniting Black women through movement, education, and celebration, BGV fosters sisterhood and self-care, inspiring healthier lifestyles for Black women everywhere. For more details and updates, visit blackgirlvitamins.co or follow them on Instagram.

###

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to addressing the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Founded in 2021, with expert guidance from Dr. Standifer-Barrett, Dr. C Nicole Swiner, and Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke, BGV offers science-backed, high-quality supplements formulated to combat health disparities such as Vitamin D deficiency, anemia, and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Currently available at Amazon.com and online through their website,

BGV empowers Black women to thrive in their wellness journeys. With a commitment to representation and community, BGV partners with Black medical professionals, sponsors initiatives like the $100,000 scholarship fund for Black women pursuing healthcare-related degrees, and collaborates with organizations such as Howard Women's Basketball. Since its founding, BGV has reached over 200,000 women, building a community driven by health, empowerment, and inclusivity. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.com.