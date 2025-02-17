Bybit Introduces the Physical Card for International Users: Simplifying Cryptocurrency Spending Worldwide

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has unveiled its latest innovation in crypto-friendly spending — the Bybit Physical Card. This development makes spending cryptocurrency more accessible and convenient for users, combining global reach with features tailored for both new and experienced crypto users.

Simplified Global Spending

Issued by Bybit Limited, the entity regulated by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) and in collaboration with S1LKPAY, the new Bybit Physical Card is now available to eligible international users. It allows seamless spending of cryptocurrency wherever Mastercard is accepted, making it a practical choice for frequent travelers and international payments.

Key Benefits

The Bybit Physical Card offers several features and enhanced user experience:

Free Card Issuance and Delivery for VIPs : VIP users get free issuance and delivery, while non-VIPs can obtain the card for $29.99. The card delivery period is five working days.

: VIP users get free issuance and delivery, while non-VIPs can obtain the card for $29.99. The card delivery period is five working days. No Annual or Monthly Fees : No hidden fees or recurring charges.

: No hidden fees or recurring charges. 2% Cashback in USDT, AVAX : Cardholders earn rewards in popular cryptocurrencies with every eligible purchase.

: Cardholders earn rewards in popular cryptocurrencies with every eligible purchase. Up to 8% APR : The competitive APR adds extra value for holders.

: The competitive APR adds extra value for holders. Samsung Pay Integration and Google Pay Integration: The card can be linked to Samsung Pay and Google Pay for faster and more convenient digital payments.



How It Works

To get the Bybit Physical Card, users first apply for a Virtual Card . The Physical Card is designed to complement the Virtual Card by offering added flexibility and benefits for real-world transactions.

New Bybit Card cardholders can enjoy 10% cashback, capped at up to $300.

