Axiom Aviation Offers Insights on Why Every Aircraft Buyer and Seller Should Use a Broker and Tips for Finding One

Aircraft purchase and sales transactions involve significant financial commitments and important decisions. Whether you are an experienced aircraft owner or a first-time buyer, it is crucial to have expert guidance as you prepare to buy or sell a jet.

In addition to involving sizable sums, these transactions can be highly complex. Failing to navigate the challenges skillfully and obtain the desired results can be both frustrating and costly, and those risks are much higher if you do not have the support of an experienced broker.

On the other hand, when you collaborate with the right team, an aircraft sales or purchase transaction is likely to go much more smoothly. But how do you find the best advisors? This article provides eight insights on choosing the right aircraft broker.

Why Every Aircraft Buyer and Seller Should Use a Broker

The recommendation that everyone seeking to buy or sell a private jet should use the services of an aircraft broker makes sense at a high level. But going a little deeper, what are the risks of not working with a broker?

One of the most obvious is overpaying or underselling. Determining the appropriate offer or asking price is challenging without the up-to-date market data a broker can access. You might easily find yourself paying too much as a buyer or receiving too little as a seller. That can be true based on the original offer or asking price and subsequent negotiations.

Another risk is failing to understand and address any legal or regulatory requirements. An aircraft sale or purchase involves a considerable amount of documents and regulations to consider. Any errors or omissions in dealing with that paperwork can lead to delays or financial penalties. They can even invalidate the sale.

Buying or selling aircraft without experienced assistance and, consequently, without access to a broker’s network and marketing channels can also mean missing suitable aircraft or potential buyers. Even if you find the right opportunity, you can still encounter hurdles related to the lack of pre-purchase inspection oversight from an experienced aircraft broker.

Then, of course, the time and energy commitment when buying or selling aircraft on your own is not a risk but rather a certainty. For these and other reasons, sales and purchase transactions are much more effective when you collaborate with an industry expert.



8 Tips for Finding an Aircraft Broker

Choosing a broker to help you buy or sell a jet is similar to operating aircraft in a fundamental way—you do not want to leave anything to chance. Going with the first broker whose advertisement you see or using the firm your friend’s friend used five years ago can be a recipe for disaster or, at least, disappointment.

Instead, you should be methodical in identifying and vetting candidates. The following eight-step process can help you make a well-informed decision:

1. Understand the role of an aircraft broker.

The more you know about what an aircraft broker can (and should) do for you, the better positioned you are for choosing one. A broker acts as an intermediary between you and potential buyers or sellers. In that capacity, a broker provides services like learning about your goals, performing market research, identifying aircraft or potential buyers, negotiating purchase or sales terms and managing the transaction.

Understanding what to expect from a broker and the value they bring to the table is an essential starting point for your broker search.

2. Clarify your needs and requirements.

Your overarching goal is to buy or sell aircraft, but what are the specifics that fall under that objective? If seeking to purchase, what type of aircraft are you looking for and what performance criteria are you interested in? Are you open to pre-owned aircraft, new aircraft or both? What’s your budget? Are their location parameters for your search? Do you have a timeline for completing the transaction? Selling aircraft often involves fewer criteria. Still, some of those questions apply. Either way, the answers may impact who can best meet your needs. For example, if you will only consider new aircraft, a broker who specializes in the pre-owned market may not be your best option.

3. Seek referrals and recommendations.

There is a critical difference between choosing the “broker of a friend’s friend” (which we cautioned against above) and getting a carefully considered recommendation directly from someone you trust who has had a positive recent experience (or ideally multiple experiences) with a particular aircraft broker. Even so, it is a good idea to gather insights from an array of people—pilots, aircraft owners and other aviation professionals.

4. Verify the broker’s credentials.

It is essential to work with an aircraft broker with the proper credentials. Accreditation from the International Aviation Dealers Association (IADA) is extremely important. IADA-accredited aircraft brokers have deep industry knowledge and meet the organization’s high standards for ethical practices, professionalism and other characteristics that you want in an advisor.

5. Learn about the broker’s communication and responsiveness.

Prompt, effective communications are vital to aircraft purchase and sales transactions. The broker you choose should have a well-deserved reputation for accessibility and attentiveness. Any deficits in this area can result in missing out on the ideal aircraft or buyer in this fast-moving industry.

6. Inquire about their industry knowledge, experience and resources.

The right aircraft broker will have extensive industry expertise about everything from the demand for a particular type of aircraft to an understanding of upcoming maintenance or component obsolescence for a specific jet. They will also have an extensive network of aviation industry contacts, including aircraft owners, maintenance providers, legal professionals, etc. Connections with those individuals and entities can be beneficial both during and after the transaction.

7. Discuss fees and commission structures.

Aircraft broker expenses can include fixed fees, commissions based on the sale price of the aircraft or both. The commission rate can vary based on the aircraft type, the transaction complexity, the broker’s experience and other factors. It is essential to discuss the broker’s fees and commission structure before you decide to have them represent you to avoid any surprises later on. Be sure to get detailed information on their standard services and any additional expenses you might incur.

8. Trust your instincts.

The person or firm may check all the boxes on your requirements list, but if anything about your interactions feels “off” in any way, you should keep looking. An aircraft purchase or sale may occur quickly, or it might take much longer than you expect. Particularly if the latter is true, you want a broker you enjoy working with.

Find Your Aircraft Broker Today

As the advice about advanced planning goes, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. Whether you need assistance with an aircraft transaction today or will not until some future date, it is wise to use the steps above to identify a broker now. That way, when the need for brokerage services arises, you are ready to move forward.

