Move Digital Announces Strategic Expansion into Robotics Manufacturing

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Digital, a global leader in blockchain and AI technologies, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the field of robotics manufacturing. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance everyday living.

Building upon its recent endeavors to strengthen consultancy services for governments, global leaders, and family offices—particularly in Tokyo, Monaco, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Singapore—Move Digital is now poised to revolutionize the household robotics sector. The company plans to establish state-of-the-art production facilities in China and Vietnam, aiming to develop cutting-edge robotics solutions that elevate the quality of life in private households.

At the helm of this ambitious venture is CEO Kristof Schöffling, a serial tech entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience leading technology companies. Schöffling's impressive track record includes several successful exits, positioning him as the ideal leader to navigate Move Digital into the forefront of robotics innovation. His visionary approach and dedication to integrating advanced technologies have been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction.

"Our expansion into robotics manufacturing represents a significant milestone for Move Digital," stated Schöffling. "We are committed to developing innovative solutions that not only harness the power of AI and blockchain but also bring tangible benefits to households worldwide. By establishing production facilities in China and Vietnam, we are strategically positioned to leverage regional expertise and resources, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency in our robotics products."

The global robotics industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections indicating an expansion from $46 billion in 2024 to $169.8 billion by 2032. This surge is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling robots to perform increasingly complex tasks autonomously. Move Digital's entry into this dynamic market aligns with these trends, as the company seeks to develop AI-enabled robots equipped with smart digital manufacturing systems.

In line with its commitment to innovation, Move Digital plans to implement flexible, modular production cells that are digitally connected and networked, served by intelligent autonomous mobile robots. These AI-powered systems will undertake tasks such as assembly and material handling, relieving individuals from these duties and enabling more rewarding activities.

Kristof Schöffling's leadership is pivotal in driving this transformative journey. His extensive experience in emerging technologies and his strategic foresight have been crucial in positioning Move Digital at the cutting edge of innovation. Under his guidance, the company is set to make significant contributions to the robotics industry, delivering solutions that enhance daily living and set new standards in technological excellence.

As Move Digital embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to harness the power of technology to create meaningful, impactful solutions for individuals and communities around the globe.

About Move Digital

Move Digital is a global blockchain and AI technology firm specializing in the development of innovative applications for the B2B sector. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions, the company is dedicated to driving technological advancements that enhance business operations and improve quality of life.

Media Contact

Brand: Move Digital Limited

Contact: Kristof Schöffling

Email: hello@movedigital.io

Website: https://movedigital.com

SOURCE: Move Digital Limited