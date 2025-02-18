LGI Homes Opens Two Communities in the Oklahoma City Market

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the recent opening of two new communities in the Oklahoma City market: The Enclave at Creekside Village and Hollow Brook. Both communities offer prospective homeowners high-quality, newly constructed homes in prime locations, designed with family living in mind.

The Enclave at Creekside Village – Yukon, OK

Located in the charming town of Yukon, The Enclave at Creekside Village provides homebuyers with a selection of spacious one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,152 to 2,483 square feet. Homes in this community feature three to five bedrooms and come equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package, including energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, beautiful granite countertops, 42” designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring and much more. Pricing starts in $280s.

“Our community at The Enclave at Creekside Village features single-family homes with upgraded packages at an affordable price,” stated Michael Aguwa, Vice President of Sales for Oklahoma City. “This location offers the benefits of a thriving community with access to shopping, dining and more.” Residents also have access to quality education for their children through Mustang Public Schools. The nearby recreational amenities such as City Park, Wild Horse Park, Mustang Town Center, and access to lakes like Lake Overholser and Lake Hefner, make it an ideal location for outdoor enthusiasts.

Hollow Brook – Tuttle, OK

LGI Homes at Hollow Brook is located in the charming suburb of Tuttle, named as one of the “Best Suburbs to Buy a House in Oklahoma” according to Niche.com. Hollow Brook features homes from the low-$300s with three to five bedrooms, from 1,405 to 2,483 square feet. These move-in ready homes include the CompleteHome™ package with stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, open-concept layouts, fully fenced-in back yards and attached two-car garages. The community offers the perfect combination of convenience, family-friendly living and proximity to I-44, with easy access to nearby schools and essential amenities.

“We are thrilled about serving this beautiful Tri-City region of Oklahoma with majestic views and easy access to freeways and amenities,” stated Aguwa.

For more information on both communities or to schedule a tour, interested buyers are encouraged to contact (866) 935-3972 ext. 116 for The Enclave at Creekside Village or (866) 874-9537 ext. 116 for Hollow Brook.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

